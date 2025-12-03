Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Great Place To Work

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.’s International Corporate Headquarters (ICHQ) is proud to announce it has been officially Certified™ by Great Place To Work®.

Achieving this certification reflects our ongoing commitment to the people who power our organization,” — International Grand Basileus Marica T. Harris

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated’s International Corporate Headquarters (ICHQ) is proud to announce it has been officially Certified™ by Great Place To Work , the global benchmark for exceptional workplace culture. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on feedback from current employees about their experience working at ICHQ.This year, 100% of employees reported that Sigma Gamma Rho is a great place to work—compared to just 57% at a typical U.S.-based company. Sigma Gamma Rho is also one of only two sorority workplaces nationwide to earn this certification and is excited to be a representative from the Divine Nine in receiving this workplace culture distinction.This certification underscores the Sorority’s strategic commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive, and mission-driven workplace culture. It also strengthens trust in the Sigma Gamma Rho brand and its organizational leadership.“Achieving this certification reflects our ongoing commitment to the people who power our organization,” said International Grand Basileus Marica T. Harris. “At ICHQ, we strive to cultivate a culture that inspires excellence, collaboration, and sisterhood in action.”Dr. Karen Y. Williams, Executive Director of ICHQ, added, “Earning the Great Place To Work certification is a powerful affirmation of who we are as an organization. At Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. , we are intentional about creating a culture where our staff feel valued, supported, and inspired to serve our members and communities with excellence. I am profoundly proud of our team and grateful for their dedication to our mission every day.”To learn more about what our employees say makes ICHQ a truly great workplace, visit our official Sigma Gamma Rho Certified Profile.Great Place To Workis the worldwide authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to drive market-leading revenue, retention, and innovation.According to Great Place To Workresearch, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified™ workplace. Employees at Certified™ organizations are also 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, share in organizational success, and have equal opportunities for advancement.About Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, IncorporatedFounded on November 12, 1922, at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated has welcomed more than 100,000 collegiate and professional women from every profession. With more than 500 chapters across the U.S., Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, Canada, Ghana, Germany, South Korea, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates, and Tokyo, Sigma Gamma Rho remains a global force for positive change.Through signature programs, strategic partnerships, and affiliate groups like the Rhoer Club (for teenage girls) and Philo Affiliates (friends of the Sorority), Sigma Gamma Rho continues to fulfill its mission of uplifting communities and promoting education, leadership development, and service excellence.For more information, visit www.sgrho1922.org

