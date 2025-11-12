Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Celebrates 103 Years of Sisterhood, Scholarship & Service

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated Commemorates 103 Years of Sisterhood, Scholarship, and Service with a Nationwide Education InitiativeSigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated, a trailblazing global nonprofit organization dedicated to community service and the advancement of women and families, proudly celebrates its 103rd Founders’ Day on November 12, 2025.This year, the Sorority is celebrating its historic milestone through action by launching a bold national service goal to collect and distribute 222,000 bookbags and school supplies to children across the United States. This education empowerment initiative underscores Sigma Gamma Rho’s enduring mission to ensure every child has the tools they need to succeed in school and beyond.“Service is our legacy and our future,” said Marica T. Harris, the 26th International Grand Basileus of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated. As we celebrate 103 years, we are not just reflecting on our history; we are writing the next chapter. By equipping more than two hundred thousand children with essential school supplies, we are investing in hope, education, and the limitless potential of our youth.Legacy of Service and ImpactFounded in 1922 by seven courageous African American women educators at Butler University in Indianapolis, Sigma Gamma Rho was born amid racial and social adversity. Their vision, to uplift women, families, and communities through education and service remains the cornerstone of the Sorority’s global impact. Today, the organization includes over 500 chapters and 100,000 members worldwide, united in their mission of “Greater Service, Greater Progress.”Earlier this year, Sigma Gamma Rho demonstrated its leadership in civic engagement by hosting Congressional Day on the Hill in Washington, D.C., bringing members nationwide to the U.S. Capitol to engage with policymakers on key issues including:• Civic Engagement• Education Reform and Equity• Women’s and Children’s Health Equity and Safety• Economic EmpowermentThe Sorority also expanded its partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, following a historic $1 million fulfillment in 2023 with a renewed $2 million pledge in 2024, deepening its commitment to health equity and community well-being.Honoring the Founders Through ActionThis Founders’ Day, members and affiliates of Sigma Gamma Rho around the world will honor the vision of the Seven Founders through service, celebration, and sisterhood. Including the 222,000 Bookbag and School Supply Drive to Baby Care Package distributions, maternal health forums, prayer gatherings, and community uplift events.“As educators and changemakers, our Founders built a movement rooted in empowerment,” added Harris. “One hundred and three years later, that same spirit drives us to meet the needs of our communities with purpose and compassion.”About Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, IncorporatedFounded on November 12, 1922, at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated has welcomed more than 100,000 collegiate and professional women from every profession. With more than 500 chapters across the U.S., Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Ghana, Germany, South Korea, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates, and Tokyo, Sigma Gamma Rho remains a global force for positive change.Through signature programs, strategic partnerships, and affiliate groups like the Rhoer Club (for teenage girls) and Philo Affiliates (friends of the Sorority), Sigma Gamma Rho continues to fulfill its mission of uplifting communities and promoting education, leadership development, and service excellence.For more information, visit www.sgrho1922.org Media Contact:Jamila WalkerCommunications and Marketing Managercommunicationsmanager@sgrho1922.org

