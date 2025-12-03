General Ye Ting’s Former Residence reopens tomorrow (4 December)

MACAU, December 3 - To further enhance patriotic education resources and more effectively showcase the exceptional contributions of the General Ye Ting to modern Chinese history, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) has upgraded the permanent exhibition in the General Ye Ting’s Former Residence, under its auspices. The venue will reopen to the public tomorrow (4 December).

Today (3 December), IC held a reopening ceremony at the General Ye Ting’s Former Residence, during which a bronze statue of General Ye Ting was unveiled. The ceremony was officiated by O Lam, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Wan Sucheng, Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Leong Wai Man, President of IC; Qing Lan, Director of the Ye Ting Memorial Hall in Huizhou, Guangdong province; Yip Siu Yin and Ye Tiejun, grandchildren of General Ye Ting. Also present were Cheang Kai Meng and Choi Kin Long, Vice Presidents of IC; Ieng Weng Fat, Member of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee; Lam Fat Iam, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences of the Macao Polytechnic University; Li Jun Feng, Deputy Director of the Research Centre for Macao History, Chinese Academy of History; Lou Ho Ian, Director of the Macao Museum; and descendants of General Ye Ting, among others. In addition, in the presence of Secretary O Lam and Director Wan Sucheng, IC President Leong Wai Man accepted a calligraphic work written by Yip Ying, the grandson of General Ye Ting, in commemoration of Ye Tiejun. The work will be on display at the residence.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Ye Ting Independent Regiment. At the ceremony, officiating guests unveiled the bronze statue of General Ye Ting. Depicting General Ye Ting standing resolutely in military uniform with a determined gaze fixed ahead, this statue captures his heroic bearing as he commanded troops and forged ahead on the battlefield, embodying his lifelong revolutionary conviction that “an army may be deprived of its commander, but a man can never be bereft of his aspiration”. With its reopening, the General Ye Ting’s Former Residence will join other museums such as the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum and the Zheng Guanying Memorial Museum in jointly celebrating the great patriotic spirit in modern Chinese history and inspiring patriotism among the youth of Macao.

The upgraded exhibition builds upon the original permanent display by expanding its content. Through a systematic presentation of key periods in General Ye Ting’s life–his childhood, military career, triumphs in the Northern Expedition, self-effacing years in Macao, and conveying his conviction in the Song of the Prisoner–the exhibition illustrates the immortal contributions he made to the cause of national liberation. The exhibition also reproduces the scenes of his daily family life in the residence, highlighting his profound bond with Macao.

General Ye Ting’s Former Residence is open daily from 10:00 to 18:00, including public holidays, and closed on Wednesdays. Admission is free. A free public guided tour in Cantonese is available every Sunday at 12:30. All are welcome to visit. For enquiries, please call 2835 7911 during office hours.