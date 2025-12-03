Lighthouse Counsel Welcomes Jay Howard as Senior Advisor

Jay Howard

Jay Howard has joined as Senior Advisor, bringing nearly four decades of experience in board and volunteer engagement, fundraising and strategic planning.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Counsel announced today that Jay Howard has joined the firm as Senior Advisor, bringing nearly four decades of experience in board and volunteer engagement, fundraising and strategic planning.

Howard brings a proven track record of advancing the work of mission-driven organizations through strong campaign leadership, relationship-building and thoughtful strategy. At Lighthouse Counsel, his vast experience will support clients in building sustainable philanthropic momentum over the long term.

“Jay’s depth of experience in independent schools and nonprofit advancement, combined with his servant-hearted approach to leadership, is an ideal fit for Lighthouse Counsel,” said Jeff Jowdy, president of Lighthouse Counsel. “He understands what it takes to build trust, inspire generosity and strengthen institutions for the long term. We are honored to welcome him to the team.”

Most recently, Howard served as a volunteer consultant for DuBose Conference Center in Monteagle, Tennessee. Prior to that, he was head of advancement for Sage Ridge School in Reno, Nevada, where he built infrastructure for the quiet phase of a capital campaign and exceeded the school’s annual fund goals in his first year.

Earlier in his career, he held director of development positions at numerous independent schools, including St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School in Tennessee; the Webb School of Knoxville; the Meadows School in Las Vegas, Nevada; and Flint Hill School in Oakton, Virginia. In these roles, he secured millions of dollars in total gifts while leading capital campaigns, managing annual funds and increasing planned giving expectancies.

Howard also served as vice president for development at both The Hermitage, Home of President Andrew Jackson, and Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee. His experience additionally includes roles as senior consultant for the Winkler Group and Independent School Counsel, capital campaign coordinator for the New Orleans Museum of Art and development associate for the Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation in New Orleans.

Throughout his career, he has generously given his time and expertise to various professional boards and committees, including the CASE Independent School Education Fund-Raising Awards Committee, the CASE/NAIS National Conference Planning Committee, the Development & Marketing Committee for the American Association of Museums and the Great Smoky Mountain Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, where he served as president.

Howard is a graduate of the University of Richmond, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science. His lifelong commitment to altruism and service is reflected in a favorite quote from Anne Frank: “No one has ever become poor by giving.”

“Lighthouse Counsel partners with organizations that are deeply invested in people and purpose,” Howard said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to bring my experience alongside organizations that are doing meaningful work.”

About Lighthouse Counsel

Founded in 1999, Lighthouse Counsel partners with mission-driven institutions nationwide. A member of The Giving Institute, the firm helps organizations elevate mission awareness, strengthen organizational effectiveness and grow philanthropic support by providing counsel in fundraising, strategic planning, board development and leadership development. Chart Your Journey. Reach Your Destination. Learn more at lighthousecounsel.com.

