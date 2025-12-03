Lighthouse Counsel Welcomes Phil Mazzara

Phil Mazzara

Phil Mazzara has joined the firm as Of Counsel, bringing 45 years of senior leadership experience in healthcare, higher education and nonprofit advancement.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lighthouse Counsel announced today that Phil Mazzara has joined the firm as Of Counsel, bringing 45 years of senior leadership experience in healthcare, higher education and nonprofit advancement.

Over the course of his career, Mazzara has served as president of three hospital foundations and as chief development officer for two academic medical centers, a technology university and a liberal arts college. He has managed advancement programs and led capital campaigns ranging from $4 million to $400 million, contributing to a collective fundraising impact of more than $750 million. He brings this depth of experience in philanthropy, leadership and strategy to his advisory work at Lighthouse Counsel.

“Phil’s career reflects extraordinary commitment, expertise and impact across some of the most complex and mission-driven organizations in the country,” said Jeff Jowdy, president of Lighthouse Counsel. “His experience in healthcare, higher education and nonprofit leadership strengthens our ability to serve clients navigating large-scale growth and transformation.”

Before serving on the board of directors and becoming president emeritus of The Doughboy Foundation, Mazzara acted as the organization’s chief development officer and later as its president and chief executive officer, helping lead the $50 million campaign to build the U.S. National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Previously, he served as chief development officer for The Carter Center in Atlanta, where he planned and implemented a $150 million capital campaign and traveled with President and Mrs. Carter to increase the organization’s endowment. He also served as chief development officer of Private Support at CARE USA, leading efforts that raised approximately $65 million annually to fund humanitarian work in 70 countries. His career further includes roles as president and CEO of Providence Health Foundation in Washington, D.C. and as chief development officer for the Medical Center at Emory University in Atlanta.

In addition, Mazzara has consulted with NGOs, academic institutions and nonprofit organizations on board development, strategic planning and fundraising effectiveness, including conducting program assessments, feasibility studies and capital campaign planning.

Mazzara holds a certificate in management from the Harvard Institute for Educational Management, completed graduate studies in journalism at the Henry W. Grady College of Mass Communications at the University of Georgia and earned a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Lynchburg College. His professional life has long been guided by the words of Ernest Hemingway: “Courage is grace under pressure.”

“Lighthouse Counsel serves organizations that are advancing the common good,” said Mazzara. “I am honored to join this team and support leaders who are stewarding mission, vision and impact in communities around the world.”

About Lighthouse Counsel

Founded in 1999, Lighthouse Counsel partners with mission-driven institutions nationwide. A member of The Giving Institute, the firm helps organizations elevate mission awareness, strengthen organizational effectiveness and grow philanthropic support by providing counsel in fundraising, strategic planning, board development and leadership development. Chart Your Journey. Reach Your Destination. Learn more at lighthousecounsel.com.

