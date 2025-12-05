Floating Lotus Therapeutic Spa & Health Center Recognized with 2025 Best of Florida Award

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Floating Lotus Therapeutic Spa & Health Center has been honored with a 2025 Best of Florida Award, recognizing its role as a leading destination for wellness and balance in the Gainesville community for three years in a row. Known for blending ancient healing practices with modern therapies, the spa has redefined what it means to make relaxation and self-care part of everyday life.Founded by owner Victoria Golden, a counselor with decades of experience in holistic health, Floating Lotus Therapeutic Spa stands out for its unique approach. Every treatment includes the FDA-approved BioMat, an infrared therapy system that supports pain relief, athletic recovery, and improved vitality. Beyond therapeutic massages and facials, the spa offers yoga classes in its light-filled Sky Loft studio, events and couples massages. The Lotus offers acupuncture, and detox therapies like the Himalayan Salt Sauna, all designed to help clients leave stress behind and restore their energy.“This recognition is an honor, but what matters most is the trust our clients place in us every day,” says Golden. “We’ve worked hard to make Floating Lotus a place where people can come not just to relax, but to truly restore. Seeing the difference it makes in their lives, that’s the real reward.”The 2025 Best of Florida Award highlights Floating Lotus Therapeutic Spa’s commitment to holistic wellness and personalized care. As the spa continues to grow, it remains dedicated to creating a space where balance isn’t just an idea, but a quality of life experience for every client.For more information click here

