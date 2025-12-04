Dental Arts Ninth Street Honored with 2025 Best of Florida Award for Exceptional Patient-Centered Care

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental Arts Ninth Street has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner, recognizing the clinic’s outstanding commitment to modern, compassionate dental care. This distinction highlights not just technical excellence, but a patient experience that feels more spa day than root canal.Founded by Dr. Cecilia Sorelle, a female veteran with a precision-driven eye and a heart for service, Dental Arts Ninth Street blends high-tech tools with a warm, personal touch. The newly built St. Petersburg office is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and a calming, design-forward space that feels more like a wellness studio than a dentist’s office. Whether it’s a routine cleaning or a complete smile makeover, Dr. Sorelle, practitioner Dr. Kayla Gruszcynski and the Dental Arts Ninth Street Team ensure that every visit is rooted in genuine care, cultural inclusivity, and clinical excellence.“We’ve always believed that dentistry should be both thorough and thoughtful,” says Dr. Cecilia Sorelle, founder. “For many patients, coming to the dentist is a source of anxiety, so our mission is to transform that narrative—making people feel safe, heard, and even a little pampered.”What truly sets Dental Arts Ninth Street apart is their community-first mindset. As a family-run, bilingual practice, they prioritize relationships as much as results. It’s a place where a 5-year-old’s first visit is celebrated, where emergency appointments don’t feel frantic, and where patients are treated like people—not charts.Earning the 2025 Best of Florida Award is both a proud milestone and a stepping stone for the practice’s future. “This recognition reinforces why we do what we do,” adds Dr. Kayla Gruszcynski. “It motivates us to keep raising the bar—for our patients, our team, and the St. Pete community we love.”For more information click here

