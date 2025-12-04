Weight Gain Supplements Market to Reach USD $23.36 Billion by 2029 at 11.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Weight Gain Supplements Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Weight Gain Supplements Market In 2025?

Over the past few years, there has been a quick expansion of the weight gain supplements market size. The forecast shows that it will climb from $13.61 billion in 2024 to $15.21 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The surge in the historical period is due to factors such as increasing consciousness about fitness and muscle development, growing instances of malnutrition and substandard weight situations, the popular rise of gym and bodybuilding culture, an increase in consumer disposable income, and wider availability of various supplementary formulations.

It is anticipated that the weight gain supplements market will experience significant growth in the coming years, with its value expected to reach $23.37 billion in 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 11.3%. This growth during the forecast period may be due to a heightened focus on sports nutrition and athletic prowess, increased understanding of the nutritional needs of children and adolescents, expansion of demand in emergent markets, augmented expenditure in the research and betterment of advanced blends, and a growing endorsement of western fitness culture. Expect significant trends during the forecast period such as the consolidation of tailored nutrition solutions, progress in devising plant-based supplements, the inclusion of digital health technologies, advancements in clean-label and sustainable product packaging, and the incorporation of supplements in comprehensive wellness platforms.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Weight Gain Supplements Market?

The escalating emphasis on wellness and physical wellbeing is forecasted to fuel the expansion of the weight gain supplements market. Maintaining a robust and healthy body and mind through consistent physical activity, balanced nutrition, and lifestyle choices that endorse overall health and longevity is what we call wellness and physical fitness. Continued attention on health and physical fitness is because inactive lifestyles and inadequate diets are increasing the chances of diseases related to lifestyle, leading people to transition to healthier routines. Amid this trend, people seeking to increase muscle mass, speed recovery, or tackle underweight issues are progressively utilizing weight gain supplements. These supplements aid in promoting health and physical fitness by offering additional calories, proteins, and nutrients that enhance muscle growth, strength, and energy equilibrium, especially valuable for athletes, bodybuilders, and those with a high metabolism. For example, in 2023, the International Food Information Council, a non-profit organisation based in the US, stated that 52% of Americans were following a specific eating pattern or diet, with higher adoption rates among Gen Z (66%) and Millennials (63%) compared to Gen X (50%) and Boomers (41%). This surge in diet and nutrition awareness symbolises a wider dedication to health and physical fitness. Thus, the escalating emphasis on health and wellness is a key factor propelling the growth of the weight gain supplements market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Weight Gain Supplements Industry?

Major players in the Weight Gain Supplements Global Market Report 2025 include:

• PepsiCo Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Herbalife Ltd.

• GNC Holdings LLC

• NOW Health Group Inc.

• Myprotein

• Nutrabolt

• Universal Nutrition Inc.

• Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

• BPI Sports LLC.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Weight Gain Supplements Market In The Globe?

Leading companies active in the weight gain supplements market are making strategic moves towards the development of unique products such as Ayurvedic weight gainer powder. These are geared to provide natural, safe, and potent solutions to satisfy the rising consumer demand for holistic health and fitness offerings. Ayurvedic weight gainer powder is a dietary supplement that is naturally developed with traditional Ayurvedic herbs and components, aiming to facilitate healthy weight gain, promote digestion, accelerate metabolism, and improve general wellness. For instance, Velnik India Limited, a manufacturing company based in India, introduced Nutrigain Plus to the market in May 2023. This is an Ayurvedic weight gainer powder that aids people in gaining healthy weight naturally. It promotes natural and healthy weight gain by stimulating appetite, digestion, and metabolism. It delivers crucial nutrients necessary for muscle development, strength, and vitality, excluding artificial additives or chemicals. Its goal is to assist people who are underweight in safely and effectively reaching their ideal body weights, while enhancing their overall health.

What Segments Are Covered In The Weight Gain Supplements Market Report?

The weight gain supplements market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Protein Powders, Mass Gainers, Weight Gainer Bars, Ready-To-Drink Shakes, Meal Replacement Products

2) By Ingredient Type: Protein-Based, Carbohydrate-Based, Plant-Based, Creatine-Based, Hybrid Formulations

3) By Formulation: Powder, Liquid, Bars, Capsules, Gummies

4) By Consumer Type: Athletes And Bodybuilders, Fitness Enthusiasts, Weight Gain Seekers, Health-Conscious Individuals, Elderly And Convalescents

5) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Fitness Centers And Gyms, Pharmacies And Drug Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Subsegments:

1) By Protein Powders: Whey Concentrate Or Isolate Or Hydrolysate, Casein Or Milk-Derived Proteins, Plant-Based Proteins

2) By Mass Gainers: High-Carb Bulk Gainers, Balanced Protein: Carb Gainers, High-Protein Gainers

3) By Weight Gainer Bars: Meal-Replacement Bars, Protein-Rich Snack Bars, Plant-Based Or Vegan Weight-Gainer Bars

4) By Ready-To-Drink Shakes: Standard Ready-To-Drink Gainers, High-Protein Ready-To-Drink Shakes, Functional Ready-To-Drink Shakes

5) By Meal Replacement Products: Powdered Meal Replacements, Ready-To-Drink Meal Replacements, Nutritionally Complete Meals

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Weight Gain Supplements Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the predominant share in the global weight gain supplements market. It is anticipated that the fastest growth will come from the Asia-Pacific region. The report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

