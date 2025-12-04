Website Personalization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025| Growth Factors, Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

Website Personalization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, Global Forecast 2025-2034

Website Personalization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Website Personalization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Worth?

The expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) market for website personalization has been remarkable in recent years. The market which was valued at $2.02 billion in 2024 is predicted to increase to $2.57 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.0%. Factors that have contributed to this growth in the past include the increasing uptake of e-commerce platforms, a growing demand for customized user experiences, the rise in internet usage, the enhanced application of machine learning in customer interaction, and a soaring demand for individualized shopping experiences.

The artificial intelligence (AI) market size in website personalization is predicted to undergo significant expansion in the coming years, with an estimated worth of $6.62 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include higher investments in AI-driven personalization solutions, an increased focus on customer experience enhancement, heightened competition in digital marketplaces, greater access to user behavior data, and a surge in cloud-based personalization tool adoption. Major trends for this period encompass advancements in AI technology algorithms, novel recommendation engine innovations, strides in real-time personalization, fresh user segmentation techniques, and advancements in automated content optimization.

What Are The Factors Driving The Website Personalization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

The growth of the website personalization artificial intelligence (AI) market is expected to be fuelled by increasing Internet penetration. This upsurge in Internet usage can be attributed to the widespread availability of affordable smartphones and fast mobile networks, making Internet connectivity more accessible to larger sections of the population. By making online experiences more engaging and relevant, website personalization and AI play a significant role in boosting Internet penetration, prompting more individuals to use the Internet on a regular basis. For illustration, Uswitch, a company based in the UK, stated that the number of fixed broadband lines installed in homes in the UK hit 28.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, a climb of 800,000 when compared to the third quarter of 2022. Consequently, the burgeoning Internet penetration is propelling the growth of the website personalization artificial intelligence (AI) market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Website Personalization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

Major players in the Website Personalization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Oracle Corporation

• Adobe Inc.

• Klaviyo Inc.

• Tata Elxsi Limited

• Content Square SAS

• INSIDER SG PTE. LTD.

• Fractal Analytics Limited

• Algonomy Software Private Limited

• Bloomreach Inc.

• Acquia Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Website Personalization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Sector?

Major companies in the AI for website personalization market are focusing on technological advances such as personalization powered by machine learning to enhance user experience, increase engagement and customer loyalty, and improve conversion rates. Personalization facilitated by machine learning involves using algorithms and data-driven models to auto-analyze user behaviors, preferences, and interactions, to provide tailor-made content, product suggestions, and real-time experiences. For example, in August 2025, Saks Fifth Avenue, a luxury department store based in the US, introduced an AI-fueled bespoke homepage for its online and mobile app users. This personalization feature has resulted in increased engagement, a 7% rise in revenue per visitor and nearly a 10% improvement in conversion rates. The aim is to digitally mirror the extravagant in-store stylist service, thereby boosting customer satisfaction and loyalty by making shopping more convenient and relevant.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Website Personalization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Share?

The website personalization artificial intelligence (AI) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Electronic Commerce, Media And Entertainment, Banking, Healthcare, Travel And Hospitality, Financial Services And Insurance, Education, Other Applications

5) By End User: Business To Business (B2B), Business To Consumer (B2C)

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Personalization Engines, Content Management Systems, Analytics And Reporting Tools

2) By Services: Consulting And Strategy Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Managed Services

View the full website personalization artificial intelligence (ai) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/website-personalization-artificial-intelligence-ai-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Website Personalization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for website personalization artificial intelligence (AI) as the largest region. Asia-Pacific, however, is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth within this sector by 2025. This global market report analyzes data on website personalization AI from several regions, which include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

