Proactive MD Continues Expansion in Diagnostic Services

Healthcare innovator continues growth strategy with a laboratory acquisition serving the Southeast

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive MD, national leader in value-based care, announced the acquisition of laboratories serving patients and practices throughout the Southeast. This acquisition expands Proactive MD’s in-house capabilities to perform thousands of diagnostic tests, allowing the company greater control over the speed, quality, and cost of the testing services it provides through its primary care health centers to the employers, municipalities, health plans, and patients it serves nationwide.This acquisition follows a series of recent growth initiatives in California, Georgia, and West Virginia. These laboratory acquisitions allow Proactive MD to return results to patients faster with improved quality and lower costs for employers across the country."The addition of these diagnostic capabilities strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive, patient-centered care," said John Collier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Proactive MD. "By integrating these services, we are enhancing access, reducing dependency on external providers, and reinforcing our commitment to world-class, value-based healthcare."Since initiating a dynamic growth strategy in 2021, Proactive MD has continuously broadened its offerings to include clinical diagnostics, pathology services, occupational health, virtual and urgent care, healthcare technology, pharmacy products, and an exclusive network of 340B pharmacy providers.Proactive MD’s integrated approach uniquely positions it as the only national primary care provider to own and operate its own labs, pathology groups, pharmacies, 340B networks, and healthcare technology platforms. This comprehensive model is redefining the healthcare experience for patients, employers, and providers alike.About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at www.proactive.md

