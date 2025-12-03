From Screen to Steppe: Explore Mongolia with Explorer.Company, inspired by the Netflix series Physical: Asia

Mongolia's stunning landscapes are beyond impressive (c) Explorer.Company Mongolia Mongolia's 4x4 self-drive tours offer amazing views (c) Explorer.Company Mongolia Also this is Mongolia: pristine beaches (c) Explorer.Company Mongolia Mongolia tours lead to stunning accomodations in fascinating landscapes (c) Explorer.Company Mongolia Where history meets nature: Mongolia is rich in stunning places (c) Explorer.Company Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEUlaanbaatar, December 3, 2025. The Netflix series “Physical: Asia” is making waves worldwide, showcasing the Mongolian team, whose impressive performances in various athletic challenges earned them a well-deserved second place. But the team’s strength and stamina don’t come from sterile gyms - they stem from a lifestyle cultivated over millennia, where movement, nutrition, and community are central. One standout discipline is Bökh , traditional Mongolian wrestling, which has been more than a sport for over 1,000 years, blending ritual, physical prowess, and respect for ancient and emerging forces. With Explorer.Company, travelers can get up close to Mongolia’s breathtaking traditions on expertly curated 4x4 self-drive Mongolia tours , bookable via www.Explorer.Company.Bökh: Mongolia’s Living TraditionOrkhonbayar “Bökh” Bayarsaikhan, a multi-time Naadam champion, leads the Mongolian team in “Physical: Asia,” showcasing the country’s ancient wrestling tradition. Naadams are UNESCO-recognized cultural festivals featuring Bökh, horseback riding, archery, and more. Bökh blends centuries-old techniques with ritual, precision, and raw strength - values reflected in the team’s second-place finish. Alongside Orkhonbayar, the Mongolian team includes athletes from MMA, circus arts, and volleyball backgrounds. This mix of skill and artistry mirrors the fusion of sport and culture seen at Naadams, creating a team both versatile and formidable. In Mongolia, sport is a way of life, connecting communities, celebrating culture, and thriving in harmony with nature. A healthy lifestyle, including physical activity, fresh and healthy food, movement through pristine nature, and a healthy dose of humor connect cultures and tribes across Mongolia and can be experienced during Mongolia tours.Step Into the Heart of MongoliaBökh wrestling and Naadams are just the tip of the iceberg - everyday life in Mongolia is packed with rituals, traditions, and surprises around every corner. On Explorer.Company Mongolia tours, travelers don’t just watch - they dive in. One standout adventure is the “ Islay's Travel to Western Mongolia across the Gobi to Altai ” tour, a journey across the iconic Gobi Desert where travelers stay with eagle hunters, explore nomadic life, and experience raw Mongolian wilderness. With a bit of luck, a vibrant Naadam festival might pop up along the route. Starting at USD3,500 per person, the tailor-made 11- to 24-days packages includes a 4x4 with premium camping gear, accommodations, 24/7 support system, and countless hands-on cultural and outdoor activities - making it a truly immersive Mongolian experience. Travelers rarely return empty-handed; most leave with unforgettable memories and a spark of inspiration. After all, who wouldn’t want a taste of the strength, spirit, and stamina of Genghis Khan’s descendants during Mongolia tours?Year-Round Curated JourneysThroughout the year, Explorer.Company offers curated trips - in summer, they lead to every corner of the country, each more diverse than the next. What unites them is the vastness, tranquility, and beauty of a land that leaves a lasting impression. The most popular summer routes will be included in the 2026 program once again - while new, yet undiscovered paths are continuously being added to offer the perfect Mongolia tour for every taste.Prices for "Islay’s Travel to Western Mongolia across the Gobi to Altai" start from USD3,500. Full itineraries are available at www.explorer.company.High-resolution images for media use can be downloaded here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1y4AQUJ9OKvc8v7H9TwiLGbYV6_OHlwsT?usp=sharing © Explorer.Company 2025About Explorer.Company MongoliaExplorer.Company offers private, fully organized self-drive tours across Mongolia, combining the spirit of freedom with expert logistical support. Each route is pre-mapped with navigation apps, wilderness camp spots, and cultural meeting points. Travelers drive independently while a remote support team provides 24/7 monitoring and assistance via AVIS roadside service.The company’s customized Toyota Land Cruiser 78 2.8L turbo-diesel fleet ensures a safe and comfortable off-road experience – from the Gobi Desert to the Altai Mountains. Whether travelers seek solitude on the steppe or encounters with nomads in the taiga, Explorer.Company delivers adventure, authenticity, and reliability across one of the world’s most unspoiled destinations. Want a driver or support crew car with a guide and chef? Just let us know.Press Contact:Explorer.Company MongoliaUlaanbaatar/Mongolei+976 9000 7008media@explorer.companywww.explorer.company

Explorer.Company Mongolia tour adventures

