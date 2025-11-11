Driving through Mongolia's winter wonderland (c) Explorer.Company Mongolia Mongolia offers the most stunning landscapes for 4x4 tours (c) Explorer.Company Mongolia Lodges next to rivers or upscale city hotels are part of the package (c) Explorer.Company Mongolia

Explorer.Company launches curated winter tour to the reindeer herds of Northern Mongolia

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since this year, United Airlines has been flying into Mongolia’s capital Ulaanbaatar (UBN). Since then, the Asian destination has been directly accessible from San Francisco (SFO), Chicago (ORD), Denver (DEN), Washington D.C. (IAD), Newark (EWR), Houston (IAH), and Los Angeles (LAX). But that’s not all: According to the UN Tourism World Tourism Barometer, Mongolia recorded the second-highest growth rate in Asia in 2024 compared to 2019, with an increase of +14 percent.To celebrate the high interest in the destination and to showcase the beauty of the Mongolian winter, Explorer.Company, a self-drive Mongolian tour operator in partnership with AVIS Mongolia car rental , announces the launch of the " Mongolia Winter Tour to Khuvsgul & Taiga" – a curated self-drive expedition designed for American adventurers seeking authentic, off-the-grid experiences. This overland 4×4 journey leads travelers from Mongolia’s vast steppe through frozen lakes to the snow-covered forests of the northern taiga, home to the nomadic Tsaatan reindeer herders.The expedition was curated by Otgonsuhkh, a pioneer drone pilot and travel explorer from Mongolia’s capital city. Travelers can choose between 7-day and 13-day itineraries, or request a customized route. Prices start at USD 3,500, and bookings are available at www.explorer.company for any travel to Mongolia. There, adventurers can also book the curated summer trips.An Adventure Through Mongolia’s Frozen NorthParticipants drive a specially equipped Toyota Land Cruiser 78 Troopy deep into Mongolia’s wilderness – across frozen lakes, pine forests, and mountain passes – following the trail of Otgonsuhkh from the open steppe to the crystal-blue ice of Lake Khuvsgul, often called Mongolia’s “Blue Pearl.”The expedition includes rare cultural encounters with the Tsaatan – one of the world’s last remaining nomadic groups who herd reindeer in harmony with nature. Guests will experience their ancient traditions, learn about shamanic practices, and witness a way of life that has endured for centuries. The Mongolian taiga is considered the home of the shamans, who still practice their rituals in the traditional way and live according to Tengrism, their ancient religion. During the winter journey, adventurers not only meet these shamans but also take part in rituals with them – experiences that touch the depths of the soul and will never be forgotten. A Mongolia tour – just stunning!The Comfort of the ColdPowder-white landscapes, ever-flowing rivers untouched by frost, and crisp, icy air transform Mongolia into a fairytale realm in winter. Time seems to stand still – except for the travelers. Aboard the luxuriously equipped 4x4 TOYOTA Land Cruiser 78 Troopy, they glide effortlessly across the snow-covered terrain. Built for long-distance adventures, the vehicle features dual diesel tanks, seating for four, a heated aluminum rooftop tent, and much more. The tour features a blend of hand-picked lodges, ger camps, and wilderness stays, combining rugged exploration with comfort. All accommodations blend seamlessly with Mongolian culture while offering an authentically luxurious experience. In addition to the Shangri-La Ulaanbaatar – a true gem overlooking the capital – travelers stay at the unique lodges, which offer spectacular views of the vast landscape, gently interrupted by softly flowing rivers and winter wonderlands. Guided by local experts, the route includes cultural visits, photography opportunities, and immersive encounters curated by Otgonshuhkh.Year-Round Curated JourneysThroughout the year, Explorer.Company offers curated trips — in summer, they lead to every corner of the country, each more diverse than the next. What unites them is the vastness, tranquility, and beauty of a land that leaves a lasting impression. The most popular summer routes will be included in the 2026 program once again — while new, yet undiscovered paths are continuously being added.Prices for the "Mongolia Winter Tour" start from USD 3,500. Full itineraries are available at www.explorer.company.About Explorer.Company MongoliaExplorer.Company offers private, fully organized self-drive tours across Mongolia, combining the spirit of freedom with expert logistical support. Each route is pre-mapped with navigation apps, wilderness camp spots, and cultural meeting points. Travelers drive independently while a remote support team provides 24/7 monitoring and assistance via AVIS roadside service.The company’s customized Toyota Land Cruiser 78 2.8L turbo-diesel fleet ensures a safe and comfortable off-road experience – from the Gobi Desert to the Altai Mountains. Whether travelers seek solitude on the steppe or encounters with nomads in the taiga, Explorer.Company delivers adventure, authenticity, and reliability across one of the world’s most unspoiled destinations. Want a driver or support crew car with a guide and chef? Just let us know.

Explorer.Company Mongolia tour adventures

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.