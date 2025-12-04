Cargoos Logistics Announces Exclusive $500 Holiday Gift Card Giveaway for Shippers This Christmas Season

Cargoos Logistics is giving out 100 exclusive $500 gift cards for new shippers this Christmas season.

Our $500 Holiday Gift Card is our way of saying thank you — and inviting companies to experience the performance, communication, and technology that define Cargoos” — Artur Gronus, CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cargoos Logistics , a leading Chicago-based freight brokerage, is kicking off the Christmas season with a powerful holiday initiative designed to support American businesses and welcome new customers into the Cargoos experience.Beginning next week, Cargoos will release 100 exclusive $500 holiday gift cards for new shippers who want to experience the company’s signature reliability, transparency, and premium customer service. The gift card can be applied toward a customer’s first shipment with Cargoos, giving businesses a powerful, risk-free opportunity to test-drive Cargoos during the busiest season of the year.“We believe that great logistics is built on shared success and genuine partnership. This Christmas season, we want to give back — whether you’re a long-time shipper or a business exploring new logistics partners,” said Art, CEO of Cargoos Logistics. “Our $500 Holiday Gift Card is our way of saying thank you — and inviting companies to experience the performance, communication, and technology that define Cargoos.”How to ApplyNew shippers can register to receive one of the 100 available $500 holiday gift cards at: www.cargoos.com

