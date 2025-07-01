Cargoos Identifies Five Key Challenges Shippers Face in Modern Logistics

Cargoos highlights five recurring pain points in U.S. freight logistics, offering insight into ongoing industry responses and solutions.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cargoos , a Chicago-based logistics firm, has released a new report outlining five of the most persistent operational issues affecting shippers in today’s complex freight landscape. Drawing on customer feedback, market data, and internal operations, the company provides a detailed look at common pain points still prevalent in the logistics process.These insights offer a timely snapshot of the shifting challenges in freight movement—and highlight areas where digital tools and strategic support are beginning to make an impact.1. Lack of Real-Time Shipment VisibilityOne of the most frequently cited concerns among shippers is the inability to monitor freight once it’s in transit. Without clear visibility, delays often go unreported until it’s too late to adjust delivery plans or communicate with stakeholders.Cargoos has addressed this issue by integrating multiple tracking platforms—Descartes, Transflo, Motive, and FourKites—into a unified interface that feeds directly into its client-facing workspace. This allows shippers to access up-to-date location data and receive real-time alerts.“Visibility isn’t just about GPS—it’s about giving teams the information they need, when they need it,” said Jaymie Freeman, COO at Cargoos.2. Inconsistent or Unclear PricingUnexpected rate changes after a shipment is booked remain a major source of frustration across the industry. Many shippers report discrepancies between initial quotes and final invoices—often due to accessorial charges or last-minute adjustments.Cargoos advocates for clearer pricing models, with itemized quotes and upfront rate confirmation. By increasing transparency, providers can reduce billing disputes and build longer-term trust with clients.3. Communication Breakdowns During Key MomentsCommunication gaps—especially during time-sensitive events like weather delays, loading issues, or schedule changes—can compound existing problems. Some shippers report not hearing from brokers for hours, or being passed between departments.To address this, Cargoos assigns each account a dedicated broker and maintains round-the-clock support. This ensures that clients always have a direct line to someone who understands their shipment history and can respond quickly.4. Limited Carrier Capacity and Route FlexibilityShippers operating on non-standard routes or during peak seasons often struggle to secure reliable trucking. The challenge is compounded by carrier shortages, equipment mismatches, and limited vetting of providers.Cargoos responds to this by maintaining a broad and actively managed carrier network across North America. Load-matching tools filter by availability, equipment type, and historical performance—speeding up the process while maintaining service quality.5. Manual Workflows and Operational FrictionDespite widespread digitalization, many shipping workflows still rely on manual entry, phone calls, spreadsheets, and emails. Booking a load, confirming pickup, or locating a proof of delivery often requires navigating multiple platforms or inboxes.Cargoos simplifies these processes with a centralized platform for quotes, bookings, documentation, and updates. Clients can access everything in one workspace—reducing back-and-forth and freeing up internal resources.Industry Insight and Next Steps“These five areas represent friction points that we hear about across clients and partners, regardless of company size,” said Jaymie Freeman. “By naming these challenges and talking openly about how to fix them, we hope to move the industry toward more predictable, efficient practices.”Cargoos plans to expand this report later in the year with quantitative data from its shipper network, aimed at identifying patterns and forecasting changes in operational needs.About CargoosCargoos is a U.S.-based logistics technology company focused on building transparent and responsive freight solutions. Based in Chicago, the company serves shippers across North America through a combination of integrated tools, reliable carrier partnerships, and dedicated support.

