Lazarus Alliance Achieves 100% CMMC Level 2 Certification Success Rate as an Accredited C3PAO in 2025

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lazarus Alliance, a leading Cyber AB-accredited Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO), today announced that it has maintained a perfect 100% CMMC Level 2 certification success rate throughout 2025. To date, every defense contractor assessed by Lazarus Alliance has received unconditional Level 2 certification from the Cyber AB on the first submission, with zero conditional findings or rejected assessment packages.This milestone underscores Lazarus Alliance’s position as one of the most reliable and effective C3PAOs in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) ecosystem. As of December 2025, Lazarus Alliance has successfully guided organizations ranging from small machine shops to multi-site manufacturers handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) through the rigorous CMMC Level 2 assessment process.“Reaching a 100% success rate is not luck—it’s the direct result of our proven methodology, deep NIST SP 800-171 expertise, and relentless focus on client readiness,” said Michael Peters, CEO of Lazarus Alliance. “Our clients are achieving certification faster and with less rework because we refuse to bring any organization to formal assessment until they are truly ready to pass on day one.”Key highlights of Lazarus Alliance’s 2025 CMMC performance:* 100% of Level 2 assessments submitted to the Cyber AB resulted in unconditional certification* Average time from engagement to final certification: 78 days* Zero assessment packages returned for correction or re-work* Supported contractors across all states, multiple countries, and multiple NAICS codesWith CMMC Level 2 assessments now required for all DoD contracts involving CUI beginning in 2026, the demand for accredited C3PAOs continues to outpace supply. Lazarus Alliance has responded by expanding its team of Certified CMMC Assessors (CCAs) and opening additional assessment slots through Q3 2026.Defense contractors seeking a proven C3PAO partner are encouraged to reserve their assessment now. Early booking is strongly recommended due to industry-wide capacity constraints.For more information about Lazarus Alliance CMMC Level 2 services or to schedule a readiness consultation, visit https://lazarusalliance.com/services/audit-compliance/cmmc/ or contact cmmc@lazarusalliance.com.About Lazarus AllianceLazarus Alliance is a Cyber AB-accredited C3PAO and global leader in governance, risk, and compliance services. Specializing in CMMC, NIST SP 800-171, FedRAMP, and ISO 27001, Lazarus Alliance delivers proactive, continuum-of-care IT compliance solutions that help organizations achieve and maintain certification with certainty.

