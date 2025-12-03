Friendly Recovery Center Adds New Guide on How Animal-Assisted Therapy is Helping Individuals with PTSD to its Comprehensive Blog

Tustin, California – Friendly Recovery Center, a leading provider of pet friendly rehab, is happy to announce that it has recently added a new guide on ‘How Animal-Assisted Therapy is Helping Individuals with PTSD’ to its comprehensive blog.

Animal-assisted therapy (AAT) is different from simple pet ownership or animal care. While owning a pet can offer emotional support, AAT is structured and guided by trained professionals. Friendly Recovery Center’s new guide walks readers through how AAT can provide emotional support, reduce stress, and enhance overall well-being for individuals with PTSD.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition triggered by experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event. It often impacts one’s ability to function in daily life, affecting relationships, work, and overall quality of life. In its guide, Friendly Recovery Center notes that, in combination with traditional treatments such as therapy and medication, AAT can provide individuals with additional support and relief.

The animals used in AAT are specially selected and trained to assist in therapeutic interventions. The goal is to leverage the natural bond between humans and animals to improve mental and physical health. For those with PTSD, AAT can facilitate emotional healing, help manage symptoms, and improve quality of life. This can include:

Emotional Support: Animals offer unconditional companionship and can provide emotional support in ways that human relationships sometimes cannot. For someone with PTSD, the non-judgmental presence of a therapy animal can be incredibly comforting. Animals are attuned to human emotions and can sense when their handlers are distressed, often responding with calming behavior.

Encouraging Physical Activity: Engaging with animals often involves physical activities like walking a dog or grooming a horse. These activities can help individuals with PTSD engage in exercise, which is known to have positive effects on mental health. Physical activity can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety and improve overall mood.

Creating a Safe Environment: Animals can create a sense of safety and security, which is crucial for individuals with PTSD. The presence of a therapy animal can help reduce hypervigilance and anxiety, creating a more relaxed and comfortable environment for therapeutic work. This safety allows individuals to open up more freely and engage in the therapeutic process.

Friendly Recovery Center offers a holistic approach to care, addressing mental, emotional, and physical well-being through its range of outpatient (OP), intensive outpatient (IOP), partial hospitalization (PHP) programs, and Telehealth services.

'How Animal-Assisted Therapy is Helping Individuals with PTSD'

