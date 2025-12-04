Flachsmann Kaminfeger AG launches redesigned website — modern look and improved usability for clients in Winterthur and Glattfelden

Winterthur, Switzerland – Flachsmann Kaminfeger AG, a long-standing specialist in chimney sweeping, combustion safety inspections and ventilation cleaning, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The updated online presence reflects the company’s continued commitment to quality, transparency and customer convenience across its two locations in the Zurich region.

The redesigned website, www.flachsmann-kaminfeger.ch, offers a cleaner layout, up-to-date information about services, and streamlined contact details for both company branches. Visitors can quickly see which services are available, find the right location and contact number, and request appointments or consultations online or by phone.

Serving the Zurich region from two strategic locations

Flachsmann Kaminfeger AG operates from two offices, enabling efficient coverage of both Winterthur and the Zurich Unterland:

Flachsmann Kaminfeger AG Winterthur location — Wülflingerstrasse 62, CH-8400 Winterthur. Telephone: 052 222 21 57

Flachsmann Kaminfeger AG Glattfelden location — Schachemerstrasse 1, CH-8192 Glattfelden. Telephone: 043 810 75 25

Whether clients are located in Winterthur, Glattfelden or elsewhere in the canton of Zurich, Flachsmann Kaminfeger AG is available for chimney sweeping, combustion system inspections, ventilation cleaning and related services.

Comprehensive chimney-sweeping and safety services

As a certified and experienced chimney-sweeping company, Flachsmann Kaminfeger AG provides a full range of services designed to ensure safety, efficiency and compliance. These include regular cleaning and maintenance of oil, gas, wood and pellet heating systems; inspection of fireplaces and stoves; emissions and combustion checks; and professional advice on fire safety and heating-system upkeep.

Regular maintenance not only helps preserve the longevity of heating systems — it also contributes to fire prevention and safer indoor air quality.

Contact and appointment scheduling

Clients can reach Flachsmann Kaminfeger AG by phone at the number corresponding to their preferred location, or via email at info@flachsmann-kaminfeger.ch. The updated website also allows for easy contact and appointment requests.

About Flachsmann Kaminfeger AG

Flachsmann Kaminfeger AG is a trusted chimney-sweeping and combustion-system inspection company operating in Winterthur, Glattfelden and throughout the canton of Zurich. With professional expertise in chimney sweeping, fire-safety inspections, emissions monitoring and ventilation cleaning, the company helps homeowners and property managers maintain safe, efficient and compliant heating systems.

Wülflingerstrasse 62

Winterthur Switzerland

+41522222157

https://flachsmann-kaminfeger.ch/

