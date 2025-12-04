Automotive Plastics Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Plastics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Automotive Plastics Market Through 2025?

The size of the automotive plastics market has seen significant expansion in the past few years. This market is projected to increase from $43.29 billion in 2024 to $47.04 billion in 2025, presenting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include enhanced car production, a rise in the demand for commercial vehicles, a surge in passenger vehicles, heightened demand for eco-friendly plastics, and robust economic growth in developing markets.

The market size of automotive plastics is predicted to see substantial growth in the upcoming years, expanding to $67.18 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This growth during the projection period can be credited to the surge in demand for electric vehicles, beneficial government policies, and the expansion of the automotive industry. Key trends during this forecast period consist of launching new production lines, reclaiming used plastics from the manufacture of automotive components, forming partnerships and collaborations, and emphasizing lightweight products.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Automotive Plastics Market?

The boom in lightweight and electric vehicles is substantially aiding in the expansion of the automotive plastics market. The escalating use of plastic components within the car production sector has spurred innovative automobile design. Additionally, it minimizes fuel use in cars since lighter weight mandates less energy during vehicle acceleration. For example, reports from the France-based intergovernmental organization, the International Energy Agency (IEA) in April 2023, revealed that electric car sales jumped by 55% in 2022 versus 2021, exceeding 10 million units. Simultaneously, electric cars' share in total car sales grew from 9% in 2021 to 14% in 2022. Consequently, the rising demand for lightweight and electric automobiles is steering the expansion of the automotive plastics market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Automotive Plastics Market?

Major players in the Automotive Plastics include:

• Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

• BASF SE

• Covestro AG

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

• Borealis AG

• DSM

• Evonik Industries AG

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Arkema Group

• LG Chem

What Are The Top Trends In The Automotive Plastics Industry?

Leading corporations in the automotive plastics sector are zeroing in on innovative product development, like polyamide-based compounds, with an aim to upgrade the structural solutions of car interiors by enhancing performance, aesthetic characteristics, resilience, and sustainability. For example, LyondellBasell (LYB), an American chemical firm, rolled out its Schulamid ET100 product line in July 2024. This novel compound, based on polyamide, is specifically designed for structural solutions in car interiors, including door window frames. The purpose of this revolutionary technology is to boost performance and visual appeal of automobile applications by providing exceptional surface quality, increased durability, appropriate rigidity, customizable styles, as well as sustainability advantages such as decreased density and lower VOC emissions.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Automotive Plastics Market

The automotive plastics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Polypropylene (PP), Polyurethane (PU), Polyvinylchloride (PVC), Polyamide (PA), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polycarbonate (PC), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Other Product Types

2) By Application: Interior, Exterior, Under Bonnet, Electrical Components, Power Train, Chassis

3) By Vehicle Type: Conventional Or Traditional Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles

Subsegments:

1) By Polypropylene (PP): Homopolymer PP, Copolymer PP

2) By Polyurethane (PU): Flexible PU, Rigid PU

3) By Polyvinylchloride (PVC): Rigid PVC, Flexible PVC

4) By Polyamide (PA): PA6, PA66

5) By Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS): Standard ABS, High-Impact ABS

6) By High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE): Injection-Molded HDPE, Blow-Molded HDPE

7) By Polycarbonate (PC): Standard PC, Impact-Resistant PC

8) By Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT): Standard PBT, Reinforced PBT

9) By Other Product Types: Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE), Polystyrene (PS), Composites

Global Automotive Plastics Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the dominant position in the automotive plastics market and is projected to experience the swiftest growth during the predicted period. The market report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

