Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Forecast Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Growth

The Business Research Company’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Sustainable Aviation Fuel Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable Aviation Fuel market to Surpass $19 billion in 2029. Within the broader Oil And Gas which is expected to be $10,208 billion by 2029, the Sustainable Aviation Fuel market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market in 2029

Western Europe will be the largest region in the sustainable aviation fuel market in 2029, valued at $9,719 million. The market is expected to grow from $1,153 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53%. The exponential growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing investments in sustainable aviation projects and increasing air passenger traffic.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the sustainable aviation fuel market in 2029, valued at $2,372 million. The market is expected to grow from $409 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42%. The exponential growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing environmental regulations and stringent emission requirements.

Request a free sample of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14514&type=smp

What will be Largest Segment in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market in 2029?

The sustainable aviation fuel market by fuel type into biofuel, power-to-liquid, gas-to-liquid, and hydrogen fuel. The biofuel market will be the largest segment of sustainable aviation fuel market segmented by fuel type, accounting for 79% or $15,053 million of the total in 2029. The biofuel market is supported by government policies, such as tax incentives and blending mandates, play a crucial role in promoting biofuels for aviation, helping drive the growth of the segment. The U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard and the European Union's Renewable Energy Directive (RED II) incentivize the production and use of bio-based sustainable aviation fuel.

The sustainable aviation fuel market is segmented by technology into blow 30%, 30% To 50% and above 50%. The 30% To 50% market will be the largest segment of the sustainable aviation fuel market segmented by technology, accounting for 59% or $11,223 million of the total in 2029. The 30% To 50% market is supported by regulatory frameworks, technological advancements and growing industry demand for higher sustainable aviation fuel blends. Airlines are increasingly adopting sustainable aviation fuel blends within this range to meet sustainability targets while managing costs, as the aviation industry faces pressure to reduce carbon emissions.

The sustainable aviation fuel market by platform into commercial aviation, military aviation, business, and general aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles. The commercial aviation market will be the largest segment of the sustainable aviation fuel market segmented by platform, accounting for 74% or $14,086 millionof the total in 2029. The commercial aviation market is supported by increasing environmental awareness and industry commitments to reduce carbon emissions. Governments are playing a crucial role by implementing blending mandates and offering subsidies or tax incentives to encourage the use of sustainable aviation fuel, helping to offset the higher production costs of sustainable fuels.

What is the expected CAGR for the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the sustainable aviation fuel market leading up to 2029 is 54%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape aviation operations, airline fuel strategies, and decarbonization pathways worldwide.

Rapid Urbanization-The rising urbanization will become a key driver of growth in the sustainable aviation fuel market by 2029. Rapid urbanization increases air travel demand as more people move to cities and participate in globalized activities. As a result, rising urbanization is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Strong Economic Growth- The strong economic growth will become a key driver of growth in the sustainable aviation fuel market by 2029. Strong economic growth enhances air travel demand, increasing the need for cleaner energy solutions like sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This growth encourages investments in SAF production and infrastructure to meet both rising passenger volumes and sustainability goals. As a result, strong economic growth is anticipated to contributing to annual growth in the market.

Regulatory Support And Government Policies- The regulatory support and government policies will serve as a key growth catalyst sustainable aviation fuel market by 2029. Regulatory support and government policies are anticipated to fuel the growth of the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market by offering incentives, subsidies, and mandates for SAF production and utilization. These measures are designed to mitigate carbon emissions in the aviation sector, with governments implementing targets to increase SAF adoption and stimulate investment in its production. Therefore, regulatory support and government policies is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

Environmental Regulations And Net-Zero Goals- The environmental regulations and net-zero goals will serve as a key growth catalyst for sustainable aviation fuel market by 2029. The growing emphasis on environmental regulations and net-zero goals is driving the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) to reduce carbon emissions in the aviation industry. Governments and regulatory bodies are mandating cleaner fuel options, accelerating SAF production and usage to meet carbon reduction targets. Therefore, this environmental regulations and net-zero goals will is projected to supporting to annual growth in the market.

Access the detailed Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sustainable-aviation-fuel-global-market-report

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the sustainable aviation biofuels market, the sustainable commercial aviation fuel market, and the high-growth (30–50%) sustainable aviation fuel market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $36 billion in market value by 2029, driven by accelerating investments in low-carbon aviation technologies, expanding government mandates for cleaner fuel blends, and increasing airline commitments to achieving net-zero emissions. This surge reflects the rapid adoption of sustainable aviation solutions that enable substantial lifecycle carbon reduction, support fleet decarbonization strategies, and enhance long-term energy security fuelling transformative growth within the broader sustainable aviation ecosystem.

The sustainable aviation biofuels market is projected to grow by $13,472 million, the sustainable commercial aviation fuel market by $12,538 million, and the high-growth (30–50%) sustainable aviation fuel market by $10,066 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.