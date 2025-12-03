Kleverish: Powering Global Growth with Performance, Innovation & Impact

AHMEDABAD, INDIA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleverish, one of India’s fastest-growing digital marketing and website development agencies, has officially announced several groundbreaking achievements that mark a new chapter in its growth story. Over the past two years, the agency has delivered strong, measurable results for businesses across healthcare, education, real estate, manufacturing, wellness, software, and multiple high-intent service industries.From completing 300+ client projects in SEO, Google Ads, and Meta Ads to driving over $521,000+ in client revenue, Kleverish continues to redefine performance marketing standards in India and abroad. The agency also confirmed crossing a major benchmark of 94,108+ qualified leads generated, showcasing its capability of delivering predictable business growth even in highly competitive markets.With a rapidly expanding presence across India, Canada, and the United States, and multiple awards for web design excellence—including recognitions from Design Nominees, WebGuru Awards, CSS Light, and Top CSS Gallery—Kleverish is now firmly positioned as a global digital partner for modern brands.A Journey That Redefined Digital Growth: Milestones, Impact & InnovationServed 300+ Clients Across SEO, Google Ads, and Meta AdsIn the past 24 months, Kleverish has worked with over 300 clients across digital marketing campaigns including:● Search Engine Optimization (SEO)● Google Ads (Search, Display, Performance Max, and YouTube)● Meta Ads (Facebook & Instagram PPC)● E-commerce growth strategies● Lead generation funnels● Conversion rate optimizationThese campaigns collectively resulted in substantial traffic growth, improved conversions, and long-term online visibility for clients. The agency’s advanced analytics approach ensures that every marketing effort directly contributes to business outcomes.Delivered $521,000+ in Trackable Revenue for ClientsKleverish’s performance marketing framework is designed to drive revenue—not vanity metrics. Over the past two years, the agency’s combined SEO and paid ads campaigns helped brands generate more than $521,000 in verifiable revenue through:● High-intent leads● E-commerce sales● Retargeting funnels● Local business conversions● Brand expansion campaignsThe strategy focuses on predictable, data-backed growth rather than short-term hacks or temporary digital boosts.Driving 94,108+ Qualified Leads Across IndustriesOne of the agency’s core strengths is its ability to deliver high-quality, sales-ready leads consistently. Kleverish’s cross-channel strategy integrates SEO, SEM, social media advertising, and user behavior analysis to ensure brands attract the right audience at the right time.The agency crossed 94,108 high-quality leads, serving industries such as:● Healthcare & physiotherapy● Education & schools● Real estate projects● Manufacturing & industrial solutions● Astrologers & consultants● Doctors & wellness clinics● IT companies & software firms● E-commerce stores● Personal brands & influencersThis achievement positions Kleverish as a reliable growth partner for businesses that depend on high-value leads to scale operations.Ahmedabad’s Leading Digital Marketing Agency for High-Intent NichesKleverish has become Ahmedabad’s go-to agency for businesses that want fully integrated digital solutions. Unlike traditional marketing agencies that work on isolated tasks, Kleverish follows an end-to-end approach—from strategy to execution to results.The agency provides complete digital growth solutions for industries where precision, compliance, and ROI matter most:Healthcare & DoctorsAppointment-driven campaigns, PPC targeting, hyper-local SEO, and brand authority building.EducationSchool admissions campaigns, lead generation funnels for institutes, and parent-focused messaging.Real EstateProject-based campaigns, landing pages, and high-conversion inquiry funnels.Astrologers & Wellness ExpertsPersonal branding, video lead funnels, and global outreach campaigns.Manufacturing & B2BIndustrial SEO, export-focused marketing, and product-based Google Ads.Software & IT ServicesLinkedIn lead generation, US/Canada campaigns, and technical SEO.This industry specialization has helped Kleverish build a reputation for delivering results faster and more consistently than generic agencies.Client Success Stories: Real Brands, Real GrowthKleverish’s long list of client testimonials stands as proof of its work quality. Clients consistently highlight:✔ Transparency in reporting✔ Deep market understanding✔ Fast turnaround✔ Predictable ROI✔ Strong communication✔ Creative ad solutions✔ Award-winning website UI/UXDozens of detailed client success stories can be viewed here:Key highlights from client achievements include:Boosted SEO Rankings Across Competitive SectorsClients in healthcare, manufacturing, and real estate have seen significant ranking improvements within 60–120 days.Google Ads Conversion Rates up to 11%+Optimized campaigns with advanced bidding strategies help reduce CPC and increase ROI.Meta Ads ROAS Growth for E-CommerceMultiple e-commerce clients have seen consistent growth in sales through full-funnel Meta strategies.Lead Funnels That Reduced Cost Per Lead (CPL) by 40–60%Real estate and education industries experienced dramatic cost reductions.These outcomes solidify Kleverish’s status as a high-performance agency that delivers practical business results.Award-Winning Web Design: Recognized by Global PlatformsKleverish is not only a performance marketing agency—it is also a globally recognized creative studio.Its web design and development work has been featured and awarded on top platforms, including:🏆 Design Nominees🏆 WebGuru Awards🏆 CSS Light🏆 Top CSS GalleryThese awards recognize Kleverish for:● Modern UI/UX● User-friendly interfaces● Fast-loading, SEO-ready websites● Aesthetic and brand-consistent design● Advanced Shopify, Webflow, and WordPress buildsThe agency’s web design philosophy is simple:“Beautiful designs that convert.”Global Expansion: New Offices in India, Canada & USATo serve international brands more efficiently, Kleverish recently expanded into:🇮🇳 India (Head Office – Ahmedabad)🇨🇦 Canada (Toronto & Ontario regions)🇺🇸 United States (Texas & California presence)This expansion ensures:● 24/7 support for global clients● Localized marketing strategies for Western markets● Access to multicultural creative talent● Faster project delivery● Expansion into premium global marketsKleverish aims to become a top-tier international agency within the next three years, offering fully integrated marketing, development, and branding solutions.A Message from the Founder"Kleverish was built with a simple vision—to deliver real growth that businesses can measure, not just marketing activities. Crossing these milestones proves that our approach works, and more importantly, it creates long-term value for our clients."He added:"Our expansion into global markets, combined with our award-winning design and strong performance marketing capabilities, makes us confident about the next decade of growth. We are here to build brands—not just campaigns."Future Vision: What’s Next for KleverishWith the digital landscape evolving rapidly, Kleverish is preparing to introduce several new innovations:1. AI-Driven SEO & Content SystemsAutomation for scaling content while maintaining top-tier quality.2. Industry-Specific Marketing FrameworksDedicated frameworks for healthcare, education, real estate, and manufacturing.3. International Expansion into UAE & UKStrategic focus to deepen presence in high-growth economies.4. Advanced E-Commerce Performance LabDedicated team to improve ROAS and LTV for Shopify & D2C brands.5. Marketing Automation & CRM IntegrationsTools to increase customer retention and lead nurturing performance.6. White-Label Partnerships for AgenciesHelping agencies in the USA, Canada, and Europe scale faster.These initiatives aim to position Kleverish as a category leader in digital transformation and performance marketing.About KleverishKleverish is a next-generation digital marketing and creative agency offering end-to-end solutions including SEO, Google Ads, Meta Ads, social media strategy, branding, Shopify development, web design, and performance-driven digital campaigns. With more than 300 clients served and over 94,108 leads generated, Kleverish is committed to building brands that last and marketing strategies that deliver measurable business growth.

