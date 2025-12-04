Athletic Footwear Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Athletic Footwear Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Athletic Footwear Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the size of the athletic footwear market has seen a consistent growth. The market, which was valued at $85.25 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $88.81 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as a rise in worldwide sporting events, increasing urbanization and active lifestyles, brand loyalty, the influence of sneaker culture, heightened awareness about health and fitness, and the shift towards casual workwear.

We anticipate significant expansion in the athletic footwear market over the impending years, with its value anticipated to climb to $113.39 billion by 2029, upsurging at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors triggering growth during this forecast period include the popularity of sustainable and eco-friendly footwear, progression in blossoming markets, the trend of sports tourism and events, the meld of performance and lifestyle, and the embrace of diversity and inclusivity. Key trends likely to emerge during this period include the use of advanced technology, customization, and personalization, exclusive collaborations and limited edition drops, digital retail and direct to consumer (DTC) platforms, as well as a rise in retro and vintage style, fitness apps, and wearable technology.

Download a free sample of the athletic footwear market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6717&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Athletic Footwear Market?

The athletic footwear market is projected to expand, fuelled by an increase in the number of sports tournaments. These tournaments, where large swaths of players compete to determine a winner using a particular format, are seeing a surge in individual participation. People are increasingly entering local or region-wide contests to show off their talents and make a name for themselves on the international arena representing their nations. To ensure a safe and competitive environment, participants in these sports events, both professionals and aficionados, are required to wear athletic shoes. For example, the England and Wales Cricket Board, the controlling body for cricket, reported that about 2.6 million people played cricket in 2022, with nearly 1.4 million players under 16 as per the data from May 2023. The emergence of young cricket fans has been fostered by ECB's nationwide campaigns, ""All Stars Cricket"" and ""Dynamos Cricket,"" which, in 2022, attracted over 100,000 participants for the second year in a row, enhancing the sport's appeal among novices. Consequently, the upswing in sports tournaments is set to fuel the growth of the athletic footwear market in the projected timeframe.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Athletic Footwear Market?

Major players in the Athletic Footwear include:

• Nike Inc.

• Adidas AG

• Lining

• VF Corporation

• Puma SE

• ANTA Sports Products Limited

• Skechers USA Inc.

• Under Armour

• New Balance Athletics Inc.

• Lotto Sport

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Athletic Footwear Industry?

The increasing adoption of recycled materials in the production of shoes is a significant trend that is becoming popular in the athletic footwear market. Companies in the athletic footwear industry are concentrating on making use of recycled resources in their footwear in order to lower their carbon emissions and to reach their specific sustainability goals. For example, in April 2022, Decathlon S.A., a sports goods company from France introduced the Traxium Compressor. This is a soccer shoe that is entirely made from recycled thermoplastic sourced from used sports goods such as plastic balls, shoes and so on.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Athletic Footwear Market Growth

The athletic footwear market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Running Shoes, Sports Shoes, Trekking Or Hiking Shoes, Other Product Types

2) By End User: Men, Women, Kids

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Brand Outlets, Online Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Running Shoes: Road Running Shoes, Trail Running Shoes, Racing Flats, Cushioned Running Shoes

2) By Sports Shoes: Basketball Shoes: Soccer Cleats, Tennis Shoes, Training Shoes, Cross-Training Shoes

3) By Trekking Or Hiking Shoes, Lightweight Hiking Shoes: Mid-Cut Hiking Boots, Backpacking Boots, Approach Shoes

4) By Other Product Types: Casual Athletic Shoes: Lifestyle Sneakers, Slip-On Athletic Shoes, Sandals And Slides

View the full athletic footwear market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/athletic-footwear-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Athletic Footwear Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the largest share in the athletic footwear market. The region projected to grow the quickest is Asia-Pacific. The study on the athletic footwear market incorporates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Athletic Footwear Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Sporting And Athletic Goods Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sporting-and-athletic-goods-global-market-report

Luxury Footwear Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/luxury-footwear-global-market-report

Leather And Allied Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/leather-and-allied-products-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.