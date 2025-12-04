Voice Traffic Verification Market CAGR to be at 18.3% from 2025 to 2029 | $3.54 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Voice Traffic Verification Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Voice Traffic Verification Market?

Over the past few years, there's been a notable expansion in the voice traffic verification market. It's projected to increase from $1.53 billion in 2024 to $1.81 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. This trajectory in the historical period has been propelled by factors such as the surge in telecommunications fraud, growing implementation of AI-driven solutions, escalating demand for reliable call validation, expansion in contact center operations, and rising need for regulatory adherence.

The market size for voice traffic verification is anticipated to experience a rapid growth surge in the ensuing years, with a projection to reach $3.55 billion by 2029, with an 18.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The predicted expansion in this period can be associated with heightened digital connectivity, escalated concerns about voice fraud, an increase in corporate investments towards cybersecurity, growth of cloud-based communication platforms and increased understanding of deepfake risks. Trends recognized within the predicted period encompass technological advancements in voice biometric validation, AI-driven fraud detection innovations, progressions in cloud-based voice authentication solutions, developments in deepfake discovery, and revolutions in real-time call tracking and analytics.

Download a free sample of the voice traffic verification market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30172&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Voice Traffic Verification Market?

Amplified worries over telecommunication fraud are projected to fuel the expansion of the voice traffic verification market in the future. Telecommunication fraud denotes the illicit or unsolicited utilization of telecom services, networks, or apparatus to pilfer money, information, or resources through deceptive techniques that exploit telecom providers and clientele. The prevalence of telecom fraud is on the rise due to the augmented utilization of pioneering digital technologies that establish intricate networks and communication systems, making it easier for fraudsters to exploit system vulnerabilities and elude typical detection techniques. Voice traffic verification aids in preventing telecom fraud by verifying call origins, scrutinizing call patterns, and identifying suspicious or unauthorized traffic to safeguard secure and bona fide communication across telecommunication networks. For example, in November 2023, as per data from the Communications Fraud Control Association, a France-rooted professional organization, global telecom fraud losses experienced a 12% increase year-over-year to roughly $38.95 billion, or 2.5% of overall telecom revenues, with misuse of service and equipment representing 51% of cases and 42% of predominant fraud methods related to account manipulation. Consequently, the amplified worries over telecommunication fraud are propelling the expansion of the voice traffic verification market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Voice Traffic Verification Market?

Major players in the Voice Traffic Verification Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Sinch AB

• NICE Ltd.

• AT&T Inc.

• Ribbon Communications Operating Company Inc.

• Bandwidth Inc.

• Enghouse Systems Limited

• Truecaller AB

• Twilio Inc.

• Infobip Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Voice Traffic Verification Market In The Future?

Key players in the voice traffic verification market, such as Transaction Network Services Inc., are investing in the enhancement of advanced technologies like inbound voice security systems. These systems aim not only to bolster fraud protection and customer trust but also minimize financial losses. Inbound Voice Security Systems consist of various tools and technologies that ensure the authentication, and protection of all incoming voice calls at an organization’s communication hubs. For instance, in September 2025, US-based multinational company, Transaction Network Services Inc., introduced its Inbound Contact Center Voice Security Solutions. This cutting-edge solution leverages real-time analytics, AI-fueled fraud detection, and call validation technologies to heighten call security. This solution enables businesses and contact centers to detect and block dubious calls before they can reach the agents, thereby lowering the likelihood of data leaks and fraudulent activities. It encompasses multi-tiered security check and real-time risk assessment, ensuring efficient fraud deterrence without imposing unnecessary measures on authentic customers.

What Segments Are Covered In The Voice Traffic Verification Market Report?

The voice traffic verification market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Fraud Detection, Call Authentication, Revenue Assurance, Compliance Management

5) By End-User: Telecom Operators, Enterprises, Contact Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Call Authentication, Fraud Detection, Call Analytics, Traffic Monitoring, Voice Firewall

2) By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services, Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance



View the full voice traffic verification market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/voice-traffic-verification-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Voice Traffic Verification Market?

For the year under review in the Voice Traffic Verification Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region. A noteworthy acceleration in growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region in the projected period. The report meticulously examines various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

