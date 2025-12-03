IGadgets and UltraBar collaborate on promoting UltraBar X: Modular. Smart. Your Desktop Command Center

UltraBar X is the world’s first desktop smart hub built around an ultra-narrow bar display, featuring magnetic modular expansion.

GARDEN GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IGadgets is pleased to announce its collaboration with UltraBar who is set to launch the world’s first desktop smart hub built around an ultra-narrow bar display, featuring magnetic modular expansion and powered by the SceneShift™ I Context-Aware Engine. In a time when workflows, smart-home devices, and desktop setups keep growing more complex, UltraBar X emerges as a bold reimagination of what a workspace control hub can — and should — be. Combining modular hardware, a sleek ultra-wide touchscreen, and intelligent software under one roof, UltraBar X aims to replace cluttered stacks of gadgets with a unified, beautiful, and highly adaptive command center.UltraBar X is a modular desktop smart-hub built around a core unit — the CoreBar — which features an ultra-wide touch display and acts as the central intelligence of the system. Around this core, a set of magnetically attachable modules (like VivoCube, DotKey, SenseCube, KnobKey) snap on and off in seconds, allowing for complete customization of desk controls based on the current task.Key Features & Why They Stand OutCoreBar Ultra-Wide Touchscreen HubThe CoreBar offers a 5:1 ultra-wide touch display that reclaims desk space, replaces messy multiple tools, and delivers a clean, efficient, and central workspace.Magnetic Modular Ecosystem (QuantumLink™)UltraBar X has a snap-on modules that can be connected instantly (like LEGO) in about 0.3 seconds, enabling on-the-fly reconfiguration of controls and functions. That modular flexibility gives users a “build-as-needed” command center.Diverse Module Types for All NeedsVivoCube: A 2-inch AMOLED mini-display with mechanical switches — usable as a mini controller, status screen, or secondary display.SenseCube: Packed with sensors (motion radar, ambient light, temperature, humidity, vibration), enabling environment awareness and automation — like triggering scenes based on presence or adjusting lighting automatically.DotKey: Cherry MX mechanical keys for precise, tactile input — ideal for workflow shortcuts, creative tools, or gaming controls.KnobKey: A high-precision rotary dial offering fine control (adjustments, scrolls, volume, editing controls) — giving a more tactile, deliberate interaction than a mouse or touchscreen.Powerful Software Backbone (LineOS + SceneShift™)UltraBar X runs on a dedicated OS that brings intelligent context-aware control: “smart cards” interface, real-time PC monitoring (CPU, memory, performance), macro/shortcut engine, and adaptive UI depending on active tasks.Smart-Home & Device IntegrationThrough Bluetooth Mesh, Wi-Fi, USB/HID, and network protocols, UltraBar X can control PC, apps, and connected smart-home devices (lights, speakers, automation systems). It aims to be both a workstation hub and a home command center.High Customizability & ExpandabilityWith support for multiple modules (up to 15), a growing ecosystem, and supplemental SDK for developers — UltraBar X encourages ongoing evolution, personalization, and addition of new functionalities per user needs.Who Benefits the Most from UltraBar XCreators & Developers: Ideal for software developers, designers, and artists needing quick access to macros, shortcuts, performance data, and customizable controls without clutter.Smart-Home & Tech-Savvy Users: People using PCs alongside smart-home devices — UltraBar X unifies control to one “command cockpit.”Power Users & Enthusiasts: Gamers, tech experimenters, or people who love customizing hardware and workflows — the modular system and SDK enable deep personalization.UltraBar X doesn’t just add another gadget to the desk — it redefines the desk itself. By blending modular hardware, context-aware software, and multi-device integration into one beautifully designed, adaptive command center, it streamlines work, creativity, and smart-home control under a unified interface.About UltraBarUltraBar are a Shenzhen-based team of engineers and designers from top tech companies. Driven by a shared frustration with cluttered desks and disconnected smart devices, UltraBar is obsessed with creating technology that simplifies life.Their product, UltraBar X, embodies this vision through self-developed magnetic hardware, the LineOS™, and a relentless focus on intuitive user experience. They believe true technology is invisible, making every interaction seamless and natural.This article is being distributed with the help of IGadgets, who is interested in publishing and spreading new, innovative, and beneficial ideas, as well as exploring crowdfunding projects on a wide range of platforms. And this article is about one of these ideas, which was found to be both interesting and useful.SOURCE IGadgets

