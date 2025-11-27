IGadgets and Triple Tech collaborate on promoting Triple E: Split & Share - Your power free puzzle

Triple E

Triple E is a modular 15,000 mAh power bank made of three magnetic 5,000 mAh units that can snap together or be used separately for charging or sharing.

GARDEN GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IGadgets is pleased to announce its collaboration with Triple Tech who is set to launch the world's first one split into three portable power bank—Triple E Powerbank. In a world where staying connected is essential, a ground-breaking innovation is redefining how one thinks about power banks: Triple E, a modular, shareable charger that adapts to ones needs. Triple E introduces a “power-free puzzle” concept: three magnetic modules that combine into a single 15,000 mAh unit, or detach to share energy.Smart Design, Real UtilityModular & Magnetic:Triple E consists of three 5,000 mAh modules that snap together via strong magnets. Together they deliver 15,000 mAh, but each segment can split off when charging a device or sharing with someone else.Seamless Sharing:Whether hanging out with friends, traveling, or just wanting to power multiple devices at the same time, Triple E allows handing off one or two of the modules — no cables, no hassle.High-Speed Charging:Despite the split design, Triple E delivers 22.5 W fast charging, making it one of the most powerful 5,000 mAh modules on the market.Efficient Charging Sequence:Triple E charging algorithm intelligently prioritizes the middle module first (filling to ~80% or more), then charges the two outer modules quickly. This ensures that each piece is ready to power devices or be shared with others.Ultra-Portable When Split:Once separated, each module weighs like a standard 5,000 mAh power bank — significantly reducing bulk when needing part of the capacity.Each module works on its own:The left and right modules come with built-in USB-C connectors for instant plug-and-go charging. The center module uses a high-efficiency USB-C port for fast input and output. Each module can be charged or charge devices independently.Plus: The Detachable Lanyard, lets you clip a module and carry it like a daily essential.Battery Indicator:Each module has four LED lights to show its battery status. A simple tap of the onboard power button will display exactly how much energy remains.Built for Modern Multi-Device LifeWith 22.5 W fast charging, Triple E is powerful enough to handle high-demand devices like tablets, cameras, or multiple phones — simultaneously if needed.Thoughtful PortabilityRather than lugging around a massive battery pack, Triple E allows carrying exactly what one needs. When split, the modules are lightweight and pocketable.Smart Power ManagementThe prioritized charging sequence in Triple E ensures meaningful capacity that is delivered quickly to the devices, offering significant convenience during rushed situations or when only a single module is required.In conclusion, Triple E proves highly adaptable across a wide range of everyday scenarios. Its modular, shareable design supports group travel by ensuring everyone has access to essential power, while also serving as a practical companion for outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and off-grid exploration. Commuters benefit from its full 15,000 mAh capacity and the flexibility to detach a single module when only limited power is needed. Additionally, its thoughtful and versatile nature makes it an excellent gift choice for individuals who frequently rely on borrowed chargers.About Triple Tech LTDTriple Tech LTD is a New York–based startup focused on innovation and thoughtful product design. The team’s mission is simple: to create power solutions that are flexible, shareable, and user-first. Their first major product, Triple E has already drawn attention for its elegant solution to a very modern problem.This article is being distributed with the help of IGadgets, who is interested in publishing and spreading new, innovative, and beneficial ideas, as well as exploring crowdfunding projects on a wide range of platforms. And this article is about one of these ideas, which was found to be both interesting and useful.SOURCE IGadgets

