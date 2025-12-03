South Aussies cheering for another Tillies triumph in Adelaide tonight

Release date: 02/12/25

The CommBank Matildas will play in front of a bumper crowd tonight in Adelaide, kicking off an epic summer of sport in South Australia.

The beloved national women’s football team goes head-to-head with New Zealand at Coopers Stadium from 8pm tonight, 2 December.

The match is the second in a two-match international series against the Football Ferns, after the first meeting on Friday night saw the Tillies beat the Kiwis 5-0, their biggest win yet under coach Joe Montemurro.

Tonight’s match at South Australia’s ‘home of football’ provides local fans with the opportunity to support the national team in their final match of the year, as they continue their preparation for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026.

Coopers Stadium last hosted the squad in November 2019 during an international friendly against Chile and last hosted international football during the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ 2023.

Tonight’s CommBank Matildas match against New Zealand will be broadcast live thanks to Football Australia’s broadcast partner, Paramount Australia. Viewers can tune in live on Network 10 from 8pm ACDT and available to stream live on Paramount+ from 7.30pm ACDT for the pre-game show, followed by kick-off at 8.10pm.

The match begins an extensive summer of elite international sporting events in South Australia, including the Christmas Test Match, Adelaide International, Santos Tour Down Under, and LIV Golf Adelaide.

The match is supported through a partnership with the South Australian Government via the South Australian Tourism Commission and Adelaide Venue Management.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison

There is no doubt our CommBank Matildas captured the hearts of Australians over recent years, so I am thrilled that South Australian fans get to see their sporting heroes first-hand tonight.

We also welcome our friends from across the ditch supporting the New Zealand team, which is once again set to be an epic rivalry in this friendly competition.

There is no shortage of world-class international sporting action coming up in South Australia this summer – with the Christmas Test just weeks away to LIV Golf Adelaide bringing the party in February once again – and it is wonderful have the Matildas kick it all off tonight.

Attributable to Heather Garriock, interim CEO Football Australia

The Commbank Matildas have captured the heart of the nation and changed the way football and women’s sport in general are perceived.

They have paved the way for the next generation, and through games like this one in South Australia provide an opportunity for fans to get up close to the team and to inspire kids of all backgrounds to play football.

As a former Matilda it is exciting to see the growth of women’s football and matches like this are so vital to continue this momentum and to show the next generation of players what is possible with hard work and dedication.

We want to build upon this legacy, where football remains the number one participation sport in Australia, and we are keen to continue exposing as many Australians as possible across the country to the game we love.

Attributable to Martin Radcliffe, Chief Executive Officer Adelaide Venue Management Operator of Coopers Stadium

Coopers Stadium is the heartbeat of football in South Australia, embraced by every corner of our community. This very much includes women’s football, something AVM is incredibly passionate about.

Fresh off a fantastic 5-0 victory on Friday, we’re thrilled to welcome the Matildas and international women’s football back to Coopers Stadium. Tonight’s game isn’t just about celebrating world-class football - it’s about inspiring the next generation of players and giving aspiring Matildas the chance to see their heroes in action.

I can’t wait to see a packed Coopers Stadium absolutely bouncing with passionate supporters, united in celebrating the very best of the women’s game.