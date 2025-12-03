John Summit to headline LIV Golf Adelaide Saturday night

Release date: 02/12/25

One of the world’s most in-demand dance DJs John Summit will headline the Saturday night concert at LIV Golf Adelaide in 2026, with Australian DJ duo Peking Duk performing Thursday, adding to an already stellar four-day entertainment line-up that features Royel Otis and FISHER.

On Saturday 14 February at a special 7pm timeslot, the Miami resident, who has amassed over 1.5 billion global streams, will tee up the post-golf party with a captivating set that extends the excitement into the evening.

Summit’s high-energy performance featuring chart-topping hits such as “Where You Are” and “Shiver” will continue LIV Golf Adelaide’s tradition of providing fans with festival-level entertainment that has seen the event crowned The World’s Best Golf Event for three consecutive years running.

One of the globe’s most popular music acts, the superstar DJ, producer and label owner has scored two #1 U.S. dance radio hits and landed two Top 10 tracks on the Billboard Hot Electronic/Dance Songs chart.

Summit consistently sells out major venues worldwide, and fresh off his first Ibiza residency this year, LIV Golf’s Saturday headliner is a rare chance to see him perform in Australia as he brings his explosive live show to Adelaide.

In a LIV Golf Adelaide first, the electric Saturday concert will be streamed internationally via the LIV Golf YouTube channel.

On Thursday 12 February, Australian electronic duo Peking Duk will start the party after play at 5pm. The pair will thrill fans with brand new music, as well as crowd favourites ‘High’ and ‘Stranger’, the former a four-times platinum single, and the latter racking up over 50 million streams on Spotify

Concert access is included in all ticket and hospitality options on their respective days, meaning fans attending on Saturday can experience Summit’s live performance as part of their entry, alongside world-class golf.

Limited tickets for LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club, 12–15 February 2026, are still available at LIVGolf.com, including Grounds Pass and Grounds Plus tickets.

A select number of premium hospitality spaces are also available in the Barossa, Birdie Shack, and Ripper Point areas, offering premium views and an unbeatable atmosphere for Saturday’s blockbuster entertainment.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

LIV Golf Adelaide continues to showcase South Australia as a destination for live music and entertainment.

John Summit has a massive worldwide following, and his presence at the world’s best golf event here in Adelaide will ensure international eyes will be firmly focused on our city.

This inclusion elevates the unique experience of LIV Golf Adelaide yet again, providing a compelling reason for international and national visitors to travel to South Australia.

Attributable to LIV Golf Executive Vice President, Head of Events, Ross Hallett

LIV Golf is known for bringing the world’s best DJs and musicians to Adelaide and we are ecstatic to welcome John Summit to LIV Golf Adelaide this February.

His high-energy performances perfectly complement the vibe and culture of LIV Golf, providing fans with an unforgettable night of music, fun, dance, and community for everyone.

Following the move to a four-day format, Peking Duk will kick off the week’s evening entertainment, which features a suite of incredible talent headlining the tournament.

We are proud of the calibre of international headline acts we bring to fans, delivering the best in entertainment to close out each day of on-course action with the LIV Golf brand of excitement and energy.