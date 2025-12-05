USA: Victory for Pittsburgh Post-Gazette journalists after three-year strike

The NUJ has commended Newsguild-CWA and journalists at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette after the paper was ordered to provide compensation for various workers’ violations following a three-year strike.

Journalists at the publication took action in October 2022 after the company revoked numerous employee rights and benefits. These included the removal of paid time off, a 40-hour working week guarantee, the right to appeal disciplinary action taken by managers, a short-term disability plan and staff healthcare plan – which reduced annual wages by thousands of dollars.

In September 2024 the US National Labour Relations Board confirmed that the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette had broken federal labour law. On 10 November, an appeals court ordered the company to repeal these violations and compensate all workers affected. Fourteen days later journalists returned to the newsroom, concluding 1,133 days of strike action.

The NUJ has joined Newsguild-CWA and the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in applauding workers at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“This is a victory for journalists and workers around the world. The NUJ commends Newsguild-CWA and its members for their remarkable tenacity and courage.”

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

"The Post-Gazette journalists' union victory is a milestone in affirming the rights of workers and media professionals. What happened is proof that we must never stop fighting for safe and secure working conditions. We warmly congratulate NewsGuild and its members at Post-Gazette for their impressive mobilisation."

Speaking to a crowd outside the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s offices, Jon Schleuss, NewsGuild-CWA president, said: “When we fight together, we win together.”

