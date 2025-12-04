Palestine: Photojournalist killed in drone strike by Israeli forces

Mahmoud Wadi's death takes toll of media workers to at least 226.

The NUJ has joined the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in repeating calls for an immediate investigation into the continued targeting of Palestinian journalists by Israeli forces following the killing of Mahmoud Wadi.

The photojournalist, who worked for Alam 24, was killed in an Israeli drone strike on Khan Yunis on 2 December.

According to the IFJ, at least 226 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed since 7 October 2023. Wadi is the third journalist killed in Gaza since a ceasefire was announced.

The IFJ and French journalists' union SNJ have also filed a legal complaint with the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor in Paris alleging obstruction to freedom of information and war crimes in Palestine. Using testimonies from French journalists, the IFJ and SNJ have anonymously documented daily threats, denial of access, seizure of equipment, arbitrary detention and sometimes physical assaults by various groups, including the Israeli military, police, and settlers in the occupied territories.

