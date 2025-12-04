Data Center Liquid Cooling Market to Reach USD 10.7B by 2030 with 151% Investment & 135% Power Growth | Arizton

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

North America sees the U.S. at the forefront, with Canada emerging as a key growth market.

Quote: Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and AWS are accelerating liquid cooling investments in data centers” — Ryan Ryder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data center liquid cooling market is set for a transformative surge in 2025, with investments and power capacity projected to rise by over 151% and 135%, respectively. This rapid growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of AI workloads and their integration across modern data centers. According to Arizton research, the market, valued at USD 870 million in 2024, is expected to reach USD 10.70 billion by 2030, expanding at a remarkable CAGR of 51.93%. As the market matures, growth is anticipated to stabilize between 13–15% annually, reflecting both consolidation and sustained demand for advanced cooling solutions that drive operational efficiency and sustainable data center expansion.

Report Summary:

MARKET SIZE BY INVESTMENT 2030: USD 10.70 Billion

MARKET SIZE BY INVESTMENT 2024: USD 870 Million

CAGR - INVESTMENT (2024-2030): 51.93%

HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

MARKET SEGMENTS: Facility Type, Cooling Type, Cooling Components, and Geography

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East

Rising Rack Power Density Drives Market Adoption of Advanced Liquid Cooling Solutions

The increasing rack power density is driving a shift in data center designs, positioning liquid cooling technologies as a critical solution for high-performance computing markets. The increasing rack power density is driving a shift in data center designs, positioning liquid cooling technologies as a critical solution for high-performance computing markets. The increasing rack power density is driving a shift in data center designs, positioning liquid cooling technologies as a critical solution for high-performance computing markets. This trend is reshaping the data center market, enabling operators to achieve higher computing efficiency within smaller footprints while meeting sustainability goals. Reflecting this market momentum, Flex introduced a modular rack-level cooling distribution unit in September 2025, providing up to 300 kW of cooling for high-density racks with power densities around 1.8 MW, reinforcing the growing commercial adoption of advanced liquid cooling solutions.

Liquid Cooling Innovations Reshape Data Center Market Dynamics Immersion cooling and direct-to-chip liquid cooling are leading

As data centers strive to meet growing digital demands, innovative cooling technologies are becoming critical to maintaining operational efficiency. Traditional air-based cooling methods are increasingly insufficient for modern high-density environments, prompting operators to adopt advanced solutions that enhance thermal management while reducing energy consumption. Immersion cooling and direct-to-chip liquid cooling are leading this shift, efficiently transferring heat by bringing the cooling medium closer to key components. Immersion cooling submerges entire servers in thermally conductive dielectric fluids to dissipate heat more effectively, while direct-to-chip liquid cooling circulates liquid through cold plates attached to CPUs and GPUs for precise heat removal. These technologies are driving the evolution of the data center market, enabling higher performance, greater energy efficiency, and sustainable growth.

Liquid Cooling Fuels Efficiency and Growth in the Data Center Market

Data centers are a critical pillar of the digital economy and a rapidly growing market for energy-efficient solutions. As enterprises, investors, and regulators increasingly prioritize sustainability and lower carbon footprints, advanced liquid cooling technologies are emerging as a key market driver. Rising rack power densities in modern AI, ML, and HPC workloads push traditional air cooling to its limits, creating demand for more efficient and cost-effective thermal management solutions. Hyperscalers and large enterprises are accelerating adoption to meet carbon-neutral targets, reduce operational emissions, and optimize energy use. By enabling higher rack densities and lowering energy consumption, liquid cooling is shaping the competitive landscape of the data center market, positioning companies that adopt it for both operational efficiency and sustainable growth.

Regional Highlight Driving Growth in the Data Center Liquid Cooling Industry

Global adoption of advanced liquid cooling technologies in data centers is accelerating, with regions progressing at varied paces. In North America, the US leads in deployment, while Canada is poised for significant growth over the next three years. Latin America sees gradual uptake, led by Brazil, whereas Mexico, Chile, and other countries trail behind. Europe is witnessing strong adoption in the UK, Germany, France, and the Nordics, while nations like Ireland, the Netherlands, and Poland remain in early stages, with steady growth expected in the next three to five years.

In APAC, China is at the forefront, implementing solutions like direct-to-chip and immersion cooling, while market players in Australia, Japan, India, and South Korea are set to expand adoption. The Middle East is emerging, led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with other nations in the region gradually following suit. Across all regions, the trend points to an accelerating global shift toward efficient, sustainable, and technologically advanced cooling solutions in data centers.

The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size, Share, and Growth in Terms of

• Facility Type: Hyperscale Data Centers, Colocation Data Centers, and Enterprise Data Centers

• Cooling Type: Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling and Immersion Cooling

• Cooling Components: Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs), Rear Door Heat Exchangers (RDHx), Coolants & Fluids, and Other Components

• Geography: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and Middle East

