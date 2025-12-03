The Global Data Center Power Market to Reach USD 75.24 Billion by 2030 | Market Size, Share, and Trends – Arizton

Data Center Power Market Research Report Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

In America, the U.S., Canada, and Brazil currently lead, with the U.S. alone accounting for over 52% of global market share

Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are accelerating sustainability commitments through long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.” — Rachel Turner Senior Consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizton Advisory & Intelligence has recently published a research report estimating that the global data center power market will grow at a CAGR of 14.64% from 2024 to 2030. The market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by rising data demand, energy efficiency targets, and the expansion of hyperscale and edge facilities. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key technologies, including UPS and backup systems and power distribution units (PDUs), while examining regional trends and future investment opportunities. With increasing focus on renewable energy integration and modular power infrastructure, the data center power sector is positioned for significant evolution through 2030.

Download the full report to explore market forecasts, vendor insights, and strategic recommendations.

Report Scope

Market Size by Investment (2030): USD 75.24 Billion

Market Size by Investment (2024): USD 33.15 Billion

CAGR by Investment (2024-2030): 14.64%

Power Capacity (2030): 19,666 MW

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Market Segmentation: Electrical Infrastructure, UPS System Capacity, Generator Capacity, Generator Type, Switchgear Type, Tier Standard, and Geography

Geographical Analysis: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordic, Central and Eastern Europe, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia

Advanced UPS and Battery Technologies Driving Reliable, Sustainable Data Centers

The market for data center power solutions is rapidly evolving as operators prioritize reliable, efficient, and low-carbon operations. With outages in 2024 costing operators more than USD 1 million, the industry is accelerating investments in resilient uninterruptible power supply (UPS) technologies that strengthen uptime and reduce operational risk. This shift is driving rapid adoption of energy-efficient modular UPS systems and advanced battery technologies. A noticeable trend toward modern battery solutions, particularly lithium-ion batteries, is reshaping the market as operators seek longer lifespans, enhanced safety, and greater efficiency. Innovations such as seamless, non-interruptive battery replacement are further pushing adoption, minimizing downtime and improving operational continuity. Emerging technologies like liquid metal batteries, and recent developments such as Elektros announcing Li-ion batteries for UPS applications, underscore the sector’s move toward scalable, sustainable, and future-ready power infrastructure for data centers.

Sustainability at Scale: Data Centers Move Decisively Toward Renewable Energy

The global data center industry is rapidly shifting toward renewable energy, with operators increasingly procuring wind, solar, hydropower, biomass, and geothermal sources to power large-scale facilities. As data centers account for nearly 1–3% of the world’s total energy consumption, leading players such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are accelerating sustainability commitments through long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) to achieve net-zero carbon emissions. This transition reflects a broader market movement, where operators are partnering with renewable energy providers to reduce carbon footprints and lessen dependence on fossil fuels. The momentum continues to rise, highlighted by initiatives like Equinix’s $750 million green bond issuance in September 2024, which expands its total green financing to $5.6 billion and underscores the sector’s increasing investment in clean, resilient energy infrastructure.

HVO Emerges as a Strategic Low-Carbon Fuel for Data Center Backup Power

As data centers face growing pressure to reduce carbon footprints and align with global sustainability goals, the search for cleaner backup fuel alternatives has intensified. Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) is emerging as a compelling low-carbon replacement for traditional diesel, produced from waste vegetable oils, animal fats, and residues through hydrotreating. Fully compatible with existing diesel engines and compliant with EN 15940 standards, HVO offers a high-performance, low-emission solution that requires no equipment modifications, a key advantage over conventional biodiesel. While the technology has gained notable traction among European data center operators, adoption in the US and other regions remains limited due to higher fuel costs and constrained supply chains. Nevertheless, with companies increasingly prioritizing sustainable backup operations, the market is expected to see broader uptake of HVO as these barriers gradually ease.

Mapping the Global Data Center Power Landscape: Key Markets and Future Opportunities

The global data center power market is witnessing significant regional dynamics, with established and emerging markets shaping growth trajectories. In the Americas, the U.S., Canada, and Brazil currently lead, with the U.S. alone accounting for over 52% of global market share, while emerging markets such as Mexico, Chile, and Colombia are gaining traction. Across Europe, the FLAP-D hubs, Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Dublin, dominate the market, complemented by growth in Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. In the Middle East & Africa, demand is being driven by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Israel, alongside rising opportunities in Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt. The APAC region stands out as one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic markets globally, anchored by established centers in China, Hong Kong, Australia, India, Japan, and Singapore, while Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea, and New Zealand are attracting high investments and poised to emerge as key destinations in the coming years.

Request for Free sample: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-power-market-investment-forecast

Key Vendors

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• Legrand

• Rolls-Royce

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

• AEG Power Solutions

• Aggreko

• Aksa Power Generation

• AMETEK Powervar

• Anord Mardix

• Artesyn Embedded Power (Advanced Energy)

• ATEN

• Austin Hughes Electronics

• Bachmann

• BENNING Elektrotechnik Und Elektronik

• Borri

• Bloom Energy

• Canovate

• Centiel

• Chatsworth Products

• Cisco Systems

• Controlled Power Company

• Cyber Power Systems

• Dataprobe

• Delta Electronics

• Detroit Diesel

• EAE Elektrik

• Elcom International

• Enconnex

• Enlogic

• EverExceed

• Exide Technologies

• Fuji Electric

• Generac Power Systems

• General Electric

• Genesal Energy

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• HIMOINSA (Yanmar)

• Hitachi

• HITEC Power Protection

• Hitzinger

• Huawei Technologies

• INNIO

• KEHUA Data (KEHUA Tech)

• KOEL (Kirloskar)

• Kohler

• Marathon Power

• Mitsubishi Electric

• MPINarada

• Natron Energy

• Panduit

• Piller Power Systems

• Plug Power

• Powertek

• Pramac

• Riello Elettronica Group

• Rittal

• SAFT

• Shenzhen KSTAR Science & Technology (KSTAR)

• Siemens

• Socomec

• SolarEdge Technologies

• Thycon

• Toshiba

• VYCON

• WTI - Western Telematic

• ZAF Energy Systems

• ZincFive

The Global Data Center Power Market Research Report Includes Size, Share, and Growth in Terms of

• Electrical Infrastructure: UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS System Capacity: <=500 kVA, >500–1,000 kVA, and >1,000 kVA

• Generator Capacity: 0-1.5 MW, 1.5–3 MW, and >3 MW

• Generator Type: DRUPS Systems, Diesel & Gas Generators, HVO Fuel, and Fuel Cells

• Switchgear Type: Low-Voltage Switchgear, Medium-Voltage Switchgear, and High-Voltage Switchgear

• Tier Standards: Tier I & II, Tier III, and Tier IV

• Geography: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordic, Central and Eastern Europe, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What is the growth rate of the global data center power market?

• How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global data center power market by 2030?

• What are the key trends in the data center power market?

• Who are the key power infrastructure providers in the global data center power market?

• How big is the global data center power market?

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:

Global Data Center UPS Market Landscape 2025-2030

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-ups-market-size

Global Data Center Construction Market Landscape 2025-2030

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-construction-market-investment-forecast

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date



Post-Purchase Benefit

• 1hr of free analyst discussion

• 10% off on customization



About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.