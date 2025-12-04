Acoustic Insulation Market to Reach $23.63 Billion by 2029 with 8.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Acoustic Insulation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Acoustic Insulation Market Size And Growth?

Over the past few years, the size of the acoustic insulation market has been expanding effectively. It is projected to increase from $15.76 billion in 2024 to $16.98 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The expansion during the historical period can be credited to factors such as growth in construction sector, imposition of regulatory standards, urban development, demand in the automotive sector, and shifting consumer preferences.

Over the coming years, the market size of acoustic insulation is anticipated to experience significant growth, reaching $23.63 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth during the forecast period is likely due to factors such as the implementation of smart cities, focus on energy efficiency, expansion in hospitality industry, renewable energy ventures, government policies, and the repercussions of the global pandemic. Major trends in the forecast period are expected to center around progress in material technologies, sustainable insulation tactics, and the incorporation of technology in smart buildings and HVAC systems.

Download a free sample of the acoustic insulation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5777&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Acoustic Insulation Market?

The understanding and recognition of the impact of noise pollution is propelling the expansion of the acoustic insulation market. The World Health Organization (WHO) categorizes any sound exceeding 65 decibels (dB) as noise pollution. Furthermore, it labels noise as detrimental when it crosses the 75 decibels (dB) threshold and turns distressful beyond 120 decibels (dB). Some of the primary sources of noise pollution include traffic sounds, construction site noises and the sound produced by swift industrialization. Additionally, the acceleration of urbanization has caused a larger part of the population to face noise pollution. As a result, individuals and businesses are boosting their investments in the sound-reducing or acoustic insulating solutions to minimize noise levels within domestic and corporate spaces. Acoustic insulation is effective in cutting out external noise while also lowering the transmission of sound and vibrations. The European Environmental Agency reveals that 20% of the population resides in areas with noise levels deemed harmful. The growing issue of noise pollution has compelled companies to devise solutions such as soundproof walls in buildings, where acoustic insulation has emerged as a superior soundproofing technique. Therefore, the escalating awareness about noise pollution sparks the expansion of the acoustic insulation market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Acoustic Insulation Market?

Major players in the Acoustic Insulation include:

• Badische Anilin- und Sodafabrik (BASF)

• Saint-Gobain

• CertainTeed Corporation

• Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company

• Knauf Insulation

• Sika AG

• Owens Corning

• Kingspan Group

• Huntsman Corporation

• Soprema

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Acoustic Insulation Market In The Globe?

Major participants in the acoustic insulation market are concentrating on producing novel products incorporating sophisticated technologies with increased efficiency to minimize noise transmission between rooms. For instance, in June 2023, Armacell, an insulation products producer based in Luxembourg, introduced ArmaComfort ABJ, a fresh multi-layer acoustic solution engineered to lower the sound in a wide range of uses. This state-of-the-art product is uniquely created to combat the problem of noise in drainage pipes, providing a convenient and easily adaptable resolution for acoustic insulation.

How Is The Acoustic Insulation Market Segmented?

The acoustic insulation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Mineral Wool, Glass Wool, Polymeric Foams, Natural

2) By End-User Industry: Building & Construction, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Industrial & OEM

Subsegments:

1) By Mineral Wool: Rock Wool, Slag Wool, Glass Wool

2) By Blanket Glass Wool: Board Glass Wool, Polymeric Foams

3) By Polyurethane Foam: Melamine Foam

4) By Natural: Cotton Insulation, Hemp Insulation, Wool Insulation

View the full acoustic insulation market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/acoustic-insulation-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Acoustic Insulation Market?

In 2024, Western Europe dominated the acoustic insulation market. Meanwhile, the fastest anticipated growth in the forecasted period is expected to occur in the Asia-Pacific region. In the market report for acoustic insulation, the regions analyzed include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Acoustic Insulation Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aerospace Insulation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-insulation-global-market-report

Building Finishing Contractors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-finishing-contractors-global-market-report

Structural Insulated Panels Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/structural-insulated-panels-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.