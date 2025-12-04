The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 6.7% Through 2025-2029

Expected to grow to $21.29 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market?

In recent times, the market for stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve labels has significantly expanded. It is projected to increase from $15.53 billion in 2024 to $16.43 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

The market for stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels is predicted to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of $21.29 billion in 2029, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Factors contributing to this ascent in the projected period include the rising use in the beverage sector, the growth of e-commerce packaging, emphasis on recyclability, the advent of intelligent packaging, and the march towards globalization and standardization. The forecast period is marked by key trends such as an increased demand for eco-friendly packaging, advancements in printing technologies, innovative e-commerce packaging solutions, incorporation of smart packaging, alongside maintaining regulatory compliance and labeling standards.

Download a free sample of the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9987&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market?

The growth of the stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve label markets is anticipated to accelerate due to the rising demand in the food and beverage sector. This industry includes all enterprises involved with processing, packaging, and distributing raw food items. The frequent usage of stretch sleeve labels and shrink sleeve labels in this sector for packaging and branding purposes can be seen. Made from a flexible material, these labels can either stretch or shrink to fit snugly around a container, offering a 360-degree view. The World Bank Group, an International Trade and Development organization based in the United States, estimated in October 2024 that the global population would reach 10 billion by 2050. This predicted growth necessitates a 60% increase in food production to satisfy the expanding demand while dealing with the implications of rapid climate change. Consequently, the surge in demand within the food and beverage sector fuels the expansion of the stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve label markets.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market?

Major players in the Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels include:

• Berry Global Inc.

• CCL Industries Inc.

• Huhtamäki Oyj

• Klöckner Pentaplast Group

• Fuji Seal International Inc

• Hammer Packaging Corp.

• Sleeveco Inc.

• Amcor PLC

• Fort Dearborn Company

• Clondalkin Group Holdings B.V.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Industry?

The trend of product innovations is increasingly attracting attention in the stretch sleeve and shrink sleeve label market. Firms active in this sector are utilizing ingenious methods to maintain their market standing. Take, for instance, CCL Industries Inc., a Canadian firm renowned for its large-scale label production, introduced an ultra-thin stretch sleeve with a thickness of 30 microns in January 2023. Offering superior durability, this 30-micron sleeve is considerably thinner than the typical 45-micron sleeves, and requires less raw material, thereby reducing the product's carbon footprint.

What Segments Are Covered In The Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market Report?

The stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Shrink Sleeve, Stretch Sleeve

2) By Polymer Film: Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyethylene terephthalate glyco (PETG), Oriented Polystyrene (OPS), Polyethylene (PE), Other Polymer Films

3) By Embellishing Type: Hot Foil, Cold Foil, Other Embellishing Type

4) By Printing Technology: Rotogravure, Flexography, Digital Printing, Other Printing Technology

5) By Application: Food, Soft Drinks, Alcoholic Drinks, Cosmetics And Household, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Shrink Sleeve: Printed Shrink Sleeves, Plain Shrink Sleeves, Multi-Pack Shrink Sleeves

2) By Stretch Sleeve: Printed Stretch Sleeves, Plain Stretch Sleeves, Multi-Pack Stretch Sleeves

View the full stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve labels market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/stretch-sleeve-and-shrink-sleeve-labels-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market?

In 2024, the stretch and shrink sleeve label market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Labels Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Electric Cars Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-cars-global-market-report

Electric Car Charger Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-car-charger-global-market-report

Ev Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ev-battery-recycling-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.