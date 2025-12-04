Vertical Video Templates Marketplaces Market Projected to Reach $2.65 Billion with 16.3% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Vertical Video Templates Marketplaces Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Vertical Video Templates Marketplaces Market Through 2025?

The market for vertical video templates marketplaces has experienced swift expansion over the past few years. The market size is expected to surge from $1.24 billion in 2024 to $1.45 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. This growth during the historical period has been fueled by several factors such as the rising popularity of short video content, the widespread use of social media platforms, the escalation of influencer marketing efforts, the increase in mobile video consumption, and more accessible cost-effective video editing tools.

The marketplace for vertical video templates is projected to experience fast expansion in the coming years, ballooning to $2.66 billion by 2029 with a 16.3% compound annual growth rate. Factors propelling growth in the prediction period include heightened spending in creator economy platforms, higher use of 5G networks to support uninterrupted video streaming, further opportunities for video monetization across various platforms, growing inclusion of vertical video advertisements in marketing strategies, and an increased inclination towards user-generated content in digital marketing. Technological progress in AI-powered video editing, ongoing developments in vertical video design instruments, escalated investment in crafting immersive video experiences, advancements in template-based video automations, and progress in AR and VR-based vertical storytelling are among the major trends within the forecast period.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Vertical Video Templates Marketplaces Market?

The expected growth of the vertical video templates marketplace is largely attributed to the expanding interest in digital marketing. This type of marketing promotes products or services through numerous digital channels including websites, social media, search engines, emails, and mobile applications. The growing importance businesses are placing on digital marketing stems from the need to engage with customers more effectively via online platforms, and to monitor campaign results in real time. This is where the vertical video templates marketplace comes in, it assists businesses to seamlessly create top-notch videos to capture the attention of mobile-centric audiences. For instance, statistics from the US-based Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) show that as of April 2024, internet advertising revenues in the U.S hit $225 billion for 2023, marking a 7.3% year-over-year rise. Hence, the surge in digital marketing interest is fueling the expansion of the vertical video templates marketplace.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Vertical Video Templates Marketplaces Market?

Major players in the Vertical Video Templates Marketplaces Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Adobe Inc.

• Etsy Inc.

• HubSpot Inc.

• Shutterstock Inc.

• The Pippit Company Limited

• Framer Inc.

• InVideo Inc.

• Storyblocks Inc.

• Renderforest LLC

• Promo.com Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Vertical Video Templates Marketplaces Industry?

Significant players in the vertical video templates marketplaces industry are concentrating on the development of AI-driven video generation and automated template conversion tools. This initiative aims to make content creation easier, decrease editing time, and promote efficient production of platform-ready vertical videos. AI-driven video generation involves systems that automatically create scripts, storyboards, and first-cut videos from basic user input. In comparison, automated template conversion flips current horizontal assets into ready 9:16 templates with little manual editing. For example, in May 2023, the American animation and video software firm, Vyond, introduced Vyond Go. This is an AI-based script and video creator that generates prompt-driven scripts and provides an editable first-cut video. It also combines mixed-media templates and AI avatars, offering instant storyboard-to-edit outputs for fast iteration.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Vertical Video Templates Marketplaces Market

The vertical video templates marketplaces market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Template Type: Social Media, Advertising, Educational, Entertainment, Other Template Types

2) By Platform: Web-Based, Mobile Apps, Desktop

3) By Pricing Model: Subscription, Pay-Per-Template, Freemium

4) By End-User: Individuals, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises, Content Creators, Agencies

Subsegments:

1) By Social Media: Instagram Reels Video Templates, TikTok Video Templates, YouTube Shorts Video Templates, Facebook Stories Video Templates, Snapchat Spotlight Video Templates

2) By Advertising: Brand Awareness Video Templates, Product Promotion Video Templates, Event Promotion Video Templates, Influencer Campaign Video Templates, App Promotion Video Templates

3) By Educational: Tutorial Video Templates, How To Guide Video Templates, E-Learning Module Video Templates, Explainer Lesson Video Templates, Academic Presentation Video Templates

4) By Entertainment: Music Video Templates, Vlog Video Templates, Comedy Clip Video Templates, Fan Edit Video Templates, Livestream Highlight Video Templates

5) By Other Template Types: Corporate Communication Templates, News Update Templates, Nonprofit Or Awareness Campaign Templates, Religious Or Spiritual Content Templates, Event Invitation Templates, Holiday Greeting Templates, Personal Portfolio Or Resume Video Templates

Global Vertical Video Templates Marketplaces Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the vertical video templates marketplaces global market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth rate in the upcoming period. The 2025 report provides coverage for a broad selection of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

