Table Tennis Equipment Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Table Tennis Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow to $1.83 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Table Tennis Equipment Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent times, the table tennis equipment market has witnessed robust growth. It's projected to expand from $1.41 billion in 2024 to $1.49 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The surge witnessed in the historic period is due to factors such as the growing interest in table tennis among schools and clubs, increased awareness of the health advantages of playing table tennis, the rising involvement in recreational activities across all age groups, an increased demand for economical table tennis gear, and heightened accessibility owing to minimal space requirements and resources.

Anticipation is high for a robust expansion in the table tennis equipment market size in the coming years. The market is projected to reach a value of $1.83 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This predicted surge is due to factors like amplified investments in sports facilities, increased involvement in competitive table tennis events, a blooming residential demand for table tennis gear for home use, and a surge in demand along with acceptance of the sport in developing markets. The forecast period also expects trends like carbon fiber racket innovations, specialized rubber coatings, advancements in portable and collapsible table tennis tables, inclusion of smart sensors and performance tracking setups, implementation of smart table tennis tech, and the emergence of environmentally-friendly, sustainable table tennis equipment.

Download a free sample of the table tennis equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30126&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Table Tennis Equipment Market?

The surge in popularity of indoor sports is set to boost the expansion of the table tennis equipment market. Indoor activities, either recreational or competitive, are often held in indoor spaces like gymnasiums, sports facilities, and indoor stadiums. The escalating interest in such sports is principally sparked by urbanization, where lack of outdoor space in densely populated cities prompts inhabitants to opt for easily accessible indoor activities. Table tennis equipment offers a great contribution to indoor sports by presenting a game that is not only space-saving and entertaining, but also enhances agility, coordination, and reflexes. The quality of tables, rackets, and balls guarantees uniform play thus promoting relaxation, health, and talent advancement all year round. To illustrate, Table Tennis England, a UK national governing body for the sport, reports that as of April 2025, approximately 388,700 adults aged 16 and above in England played table tennis a minimum of twice within the past 28 days. This reports an 11% annual increase in participation. Hence, the growing popularity of indoor sports is propelling the expansion of the table tennis equipment market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Table Tennis Equipment Market?

Major players in the Table Tennis Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Tamasu Co. Ltd.

• Bhalla International

• JOOLA

• GEWO Feinmechanik GmbH and Co. KG

• Cornilleau SAS

• Stag International

• STIGA Sports AB

• Sponeta GmbH

• Killerspin LLC

• Yasaka Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Table Tennis Equipment Sector?

Leading firms in the table tennis equipment market are gearing towards product innovation, such as the production of table tennis blades, to enhance the performance and competitiveness of the players. A table tennis blade, a typically multi-layered wooden or composite material core of the racket, determines the speed, control, and reaction of the racket. Take for instance, STIGA Sports, a Swedish maker of intelligent sports and leisure goods, unveiled the Pure, a table tennis blade, in September 2024. This product offers a balance of power and control through its seven-layer selection of wood. Additionally, it comes in two styles: a traditional round style and a patented ""Cybershape,"" providing varied playing experiences depending on the player's style. The frame, which is devoid of prints or colored materials, is a more eco-friendly choice and is crafted in STIGA’s manufacturing plant in Eskilstuna, Sweden. The Pure caters to both beginners and experienced players who appreciate superior quality and craftmanship.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Table Tennis Equipment Market Segments

The table tennis equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Table Tennis Tables, Rackets, Balls, Accessories, Other Product Types

2) By Material: Wood, Composite, Plastic, Other Materials

3) By Price Range: Low Price Range (Below $100), Mid Price Range ($100 - $500), High Price Range (Above $500)

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Sports Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-User: Professional Players, Recreational Players, Educational Institutions, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Table Tennis Tables: Indoor Tables, Outdoor Tables, Foldable Tables, Stationary Tables, Tournament-Grade Tables, Recreational Tables

2) By Rackets: Shakehand Rackets, Penhold Rackets, Customized Rackets, Pre-Assembled Rackets, Offensive Rackets, Defensive Rackets

3) By Balls: One-Star Balls, Two-Star Balls, Three-Star Balls, Training Balls, Polyethylene Balls, Celluloid Balls

4) By Accessories: Table Covers, Net And Post Sets, Rubber Sheets, Edge Tapes, Bat Cases, Ball Pickers, Cleaning Kits

5) By Other Product Types: Scoreboards, Ball Robots, Floor Mats, Table Tennis Clothing And Footwear, Barriers And Surrounds, Umpire Tables And Chairs

View the full table tennis equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/table-tennis-equipment-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Table Tennis Equipment Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led in the global table tennis equipment market. The anticipations for its growth have been outlined in the Table Tennis Equipment Global Market Report 2025. The report encompasses diverse regions like North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and of course, Asia-Pacific.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Table Tennis Equipment Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Ice Skating Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ice-skating-equipment-global-market-report

Baseball Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/baseball-equipment-global-market-report

Golf Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/golf-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.