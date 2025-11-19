‘Cash on Collection’: Porta brings digital marketplace cash purchases into the modern age with first-of-its-kind delivery and payment service

Porta launches Cash on Collection – the first delivery service for secure cash purchases on digital marketplaces, without buyers and sellers meeting in person.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Porta – a new delivery platform that makes moving items simple, up to 60% cheaper and with 80% fewer emissions – today announces the national rollout of its Cash on Collection feature; a first-of-its-kind service enabling secure, end-to-end delivery for the cash purchases still fuelling demand on digital peer-to-peer marketplaces.

Launching nationwide following a highly successful pilot programme of 100 trips, the new feature makes it possible for buyers and sellers on digital marketplaces to complete cash transactions up to £500 without meeting in person.

Buyers simply tick the ‘Cash on Collection’ option when setting up their Porta delivery. The assigned driver then collects the item from the seller and pays them on the buyer’s behalf – ensuring a smooth, verified handover and direct reimbursement through Porta’s secure system.

For drivers, Cash on Collection also adds a valuable new revenue stream, with a 15% handling payment in addition to regular delivery fees.

Rethinking the conventional courier model of delivery services with dedicated trips, Porta connects customers to vetted, professional couriers already travelling on prescribed routes and with spare load space.

Combined with Porta’s end-to-end management, users benefit from the low prices typical of the digital marketplace, with the dependability of a traditional logistics operator.

Like popular ride-hailing services, Porta customers can see the cost of their delivery in 30 seconds, choose from flexible options that fit their schedule, and see a built-in ratings and review system that ensures accountability and peace of mind.

Many digital marketplaces including Facebook Marketplace are still highly cash-based – a payment method encouraged by Facebook themselves to avoid the risk of fraudulent transactions. This has meant that Facebook Marketplace purchases are still very localised, with people typically only looking as far as 30 miles from where they live as the limit of where they are willing to drive.

That’s where Porta's solution creates a significant step-change – going beyond transacting locally, getting cash to someone hundreds of miles away, and unlocking an entirely new section of the market.

Edward Spence, CEO and Co-Founder of Porta: “Cash on Collection doubles down on Porta’s commitment to combining the low-cost convenience of digital marketplaces with secure, reliable delivery that also pays for drivers.

“It removes one of the biggest pain points for thousands of peer-to-peer transactions – arranging to meet in person – while unlocking new earning potential for delivery drivers. It’s a simple but smart innovation that brings cash into the modern age, making the second-hand economy even easier, safer and more accessible for everyone.”

Cash on Collection is designed for users of popular marketplaces such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay, where cash remains a preferred payment method for purchases.

By allowing the driver to handle the exchange securely, Porta removes the time, travel and hassle of face-to-face collection, while maintaining the reassurance of a traditional cash purchase. The result is a smart, trusted alternative that bridges the convenience of online shopping with the confidence of in-person payment.

Activating Cash on Collection is as simple as selecting the option in Porta’s delivery setup flow. Once confirmed, Porta manages the process end-to-end, from payment authorisation to proof of handover – giving both buyer and seller peace of mind.

With the feature now live nationwide, Porta continues to expand its role as the platform of choice for users who want deliveries that are simple, flexible, affordable and fair for drivers.

