Demand for Tennis Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $14.11 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Tennis Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Tennis Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Tennis Market Be By 2025?

In the past few years, the size of the tennis market has experienced a significant expansion. It's predicted to increase from $8.38 billion in 2024 to $9.32 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The exceptional growth during the historic period can be credited to an increase in participation at school and college tournaments, growing interest in international tennis competitions, the influential role of celebrity engagements, the proliferation of tennis clubs and associations, a rise in the television coverage of matches, and a growing focus on physical health.

The tennis industry is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the coming years, with expectations to reach a market size of $14.12 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be linked to several factors including, growing government efforts to endorse sports, increasing consciousness about health and wellness, the rising prevalence of tennis as a recreational activity, the expansion of grassroots training schemes, an upsurge in sponsorship and endorsement agreements, and a rise in women's participation in tennis. Key trends expected during this forecast period encompass advances in racket and ball technology, creativity in smart wearable tech for performance monitoring, progression in digital platforms for fan engagement, investment in R&D of court surfaces, improvements in virtual and augmented reality training tools, and inventiveness in environmentally- friendly sports equipment.

Download a free sample of the tennis market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30135&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Tennis Market Landscape?

The tennis market is predicted to soar due to the escalating involvement of youngsters in sporting activities. Sports, characterized as organized physical actions involving competition, skill, and systematic involvement, contribute to fostering social development and physical wellness. There's a marked rise in sports participation resulting from heightened awareness about its positive impact on health, teamwork, and the progress of young people. The surge in young people's interest in sports galvanizes further involvement, nurtures talent, and stimulates long-standing fan enthusiasm in tennis. As an illustration, as per the data from the Government of Canada, approximately 68% of children and young people aged between 5 and 17 partook in sports activities in 2024, with boys being marginally more active than girls. This demonstrates a significant rebound from 2023, when the pandemic was at its zenith, and only 44% were actively participating in sports. As a result, the escalating involvement of youngsters in sports is projected to catalyze the demand in the tennis market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Tennis Market?

Major players in the Tennis Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nike Inc.

• Adidas AG

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

• New Balance Athletics Inc.

• Amer Sports Inc.

• ASICS Corporation

• Fila Holdings Corp.

• Yonex Co. Ltd.

• Head Sport GmbH

• Mizuno Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Tennis Market?

Leading entities in the tennis market, like Austria's HEAD, are employing pioneering technological improvements like bio-circular carbon fibers to not only enhance the performance of racquets but also to decrease their ecological footprint. These fibers, cultivated from agricultural and forestry residues, offer the same characteristics of strength, rigidity, and lightness as traditional carbon fibers, but with reduced carbon emissions. For instance, HEAD launched a unique, limited-edition tennis racquet in April 2025 called BOOM RAW, which is exclusively made from bio-circular carbon fibers. This racquet highlights the capabilities of these sustainable fibers to deliver tremendous power and easy handling while meeting the high-performance standards required in modern racquets, all while reducing dependence on fossil-based substances.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Tennis Market

The tennis market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Tennis Racquets, Tennis Balls, Tennis Shoes, Tennis Strings, Other Product Types

2) By Court Surface: Hard Court, Clay Court, Grass Court, Carpet Court, Indoor Court

3) By Player Type: Professional, Recreational, Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Offline Retail, Sports Academies And Clubs

5) By End-User: Men, Women, Kids Or Junior

Subsegment:

1) By Tennis Racquets: Graphite Racquets, Aluminum Racquets, Carbon Fiber Racquets, Titanium Racquets, Composite Racquets

2) By Tennis Balls: Pressurized Balls, Pressure less Balls, Training Balls, Foam Balls, Championship Balls

3) By Tennis Shoes: Clay Court Shoes, Grass Court Shoes, Hard Court Shoes, All-Court Shoes, Indoor Court Shoes

4) By Tennis Strings: Natural Gut Strings, Synthetic Gut Strings, Polyester Strings, Multifilament Strings, Hybrid Strings

5) By Other Product Types: Tennis Apparel, Tennis Bags, Tennis Accessories, Vibration Dampeners, Overgrips

View the full tennis market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tennis-global-market-report

Tennis Market Regional Insights

The leading region in the Tennis Global Market Report 2025 for the specified year was North America, which was also the biggest market. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to experience the most rapid expansion in the upcoming period. The report analyzes several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Tennis Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Sports Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-market

Sports Optic Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-optic-global-market-report

Spectator Sports Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spectator-sports-market

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.