Announcement College - IT Internship Students to Receive Free AI Tools Training from ExcelPTP

AHMEDABAD, INDIA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major boost to college-level IT internship programs in Ahmedabad, ExcelPTP has announced that students pursuing IT internships will now have access to free AI-tools training — a strategic move aimed at equipping freshers and interns with cutting-edge digital skills and helping bridge the gap between academic learning and industry readiness.This initiative strengthens ExcelPTP’s position as a leading IT training and internship company in Ahmedabad, offering a unique opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience with artificial intelligence tools widely used in modern software development, data analytics, digital marketing, and automation workflows. The goal is clear: help students become industry-ready professionals capable of performing effectively in real-world IT projects.🚀 What ExcelPTP Offers: The Professional Training ProgramExcelPTP has long stood out as a top provider of IT training, internship, and placement services in Ahmedabad.Core Principles and ApproachPractical, Real-World Training:ExcelPTP follows a “skill over result” philosophy — focusing on practical learning that prepares students for real tasks used by IT companies.One-on-One Training — No Batches:Unlike typical institutes, ExcelPTP offers 1-to-1 personalized mentoring. This ensures every student learns at their own pace with attention to their individual strengths and challenges.Flexible Duration & Unlimited Placement Support:Students can train until they secure a job offer, making the program ideal for freshers seeking stability and confidence. ExcelPTP provides unlimited interview opportunities and end-to-end support.No Limit on Career Growth:Salary potential depends entirely on the student’s skills. ExcelPTP’s flexible training helps candidates grow without restrictions.👥 Who Can JoinExcelPTP’s internship and training programs are inclusive and accessible for:● IT graduates: B.E/B.Tech, M.E/M.Tech, BCA/MCA, BSc/MSc IT● Non-IT graduates: B.Com, BBA, BA (career changers welcome)● Undergraduates seeking college internships: IDP/UDP students, IT interns● Individuals with career gaps● Diploma and 12th pass students starting an IT careerExcelPTP actively supports candidates struggling with career confusion, lack of coding skills, outdated education, or poor confidence — making it one of the most approachable IT training platforms in Gujarat.🎉 New Initiative: Free AI-Tools Training for College IT InternsWith this new announcement, ExcelPTP continues its vision of empowering interns with modern industry skills, offering free AI-tools training for all enrolled internship students.This updated curriculum ensures:● Up-to-date AI knowledge, aligned with modern IT workflows● Hands-on exposure to AI-enhanced development, design, testing, and analytics● Industry-ready project experience using AI-supported tools● Stronger employability in the AI-driven job marketBy integrating AI tools into its established training structure, ExcelPTP bridges the growing demand–supply gap for AI-skilled freshers in Ahmedabad and across India.📚 Core Training Tracks Available (Now AI-Enabled)ExcelPTP offers a wide range of professional IT training programs across multiple technologies. Some key offerings include:🔹 Web Development & Web DesigningFront-end + back-end (full stack), including HTML/CSS/JS, React, Node, PHP, Python, Laravel, databases, and AI-assisted coding.🔹 Mobile Application DevelopmentTraining for Android (Java/Kotlin), iOS (Swift/Xcode), and cross-platform apps (Flutter).🔹 Data Analytics & Data SciencePython analytics, Power BI, SQL, Excel, predictive analytics, and AI-driven dashboards.🔹 Digital Marketing & SEOContent strategy, PPC, social media marketing, and AI-powered SEO optimization.🔹 Software Testing & Automation TestingManual testing, Selenium automation, API testing, QA fundamentals, and AI-generated test automation.🔹 Cybersecurity, DevOps, Server AdminLinux admin, AWS/Azure, CI/CD pipelines, cloud operations with AI-integrated tools.With AI-tools training added to each track, interns gain the edge in full-stack development, quality testing, analytics, UI/UX, and digital marketing.🌟 Success Stories & Student ExperiencesExcelPTP’s IT internship programs have helped thousands of students launch successful careers. Testimonials reveal:● Students with zero coding knowledge gained confidence and secured jobs.● Non-IT graduates transitioned into IT roles through practical training.● Final-year students completing IDP/UDP projects improved their portfolios significantly.● Real projects under senior developers helped interns stand out to employers.The new AI-tools module will further amplify these success stories by ensuring students graduate with the latest skills used globally.📈 Why This Matters — In Light of Current IT & AI TrendsGlobal IT companies increasingly require freshers who:● Understand AI workflows● Use AI for coding, testing, analytics, and automation● Can complete projects faster with AI assistance● Are aware of modern development toolsExcelPTP’s AI training helps interns:● Gain a competitive edge in crowded IT job markets● Build strong AI-backed project portfolios● Bridge the gap between academics and industry● Discover career pathways in modern IT rolesThis initiative prepares students for future-proof IT careers in Ahmedabad and beyond.🧭 How to Get Started — Joining the ProgramStudents interested in the free AI-tools training can explore details on:Process:● Submit interest (any graduate or undergraduate can apply)● Choose a tech track with one-on-one mentorship● Learn through live projects, including AI-powered tasks● Continue training until fully job-readyExcelPTP’s unlimited placement support ensures students transition smoothly into IT roles.🌐 What This Means for Ahmedabad’s IT EcosystemThis initiative creates value across the IT industry:✓ Stronger college internshipsStudents get real, practical, AI-driven experience.✓ Reduced skill gapsOutdated academic learning is supplemented by real-world tools.✓ Wider access to IT careersNon-IT graduates and career-gap candidates also benefit.✓ Better hiring for companiesAhmedabad IT companies get AI-prepared freshers.✓ Higher student employabilityAI-integrated training boosts confidence and interview performance.🎯 ConclusionWith the introduction of free AI-tools training for college IT internship students , ExcelPTP continues setting benchmarks for IT training excellence in Ahmedabad. Blending one-on-one practical training with modern AI-enhanced skills, ExcelPTP prepares students to become industry-ready professionals capable of handling real projects and contributing effectively from day one.For students, interns, and freshers seeking to enter the IT field — especially those lacking confidence or practical exposure — this initiative provides a powerful opportunity to upskill and build a strong foundation for a successful tech career.

