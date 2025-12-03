Eden Rise by Yuhan Zhang and Dreama Simeng Lin Wins Silver in A' Futuristic Design Awards

Eden Rise

Innovative Vertical Eco Living Community Recognized for Sustainable Design Excellence

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of futuristic design, has announced Eden Rise by Yuhan Zhang and Dreama Simeng Lin as the Silver winner in the Futuristic Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of the project within the industry, acknowledging its innovative approach to sustainable urban living.Eden Rise addresses the pressing issue of food deserts in Chicago by integrating vertical farms into skyscrapers, creating a self-sustaining urban ecosystem that provides fresh, locally grown produce to underserved communities. This innovative design aligns with the growing trend of sustainable architecture and offers practical benefits for residents, the industry, and the environment.Inspired by the patterns of water droplets, Eden Rise features four interconnected towers with a tubular structure supported by a diagrid exoskeleton. This unique design maximizes structural depth while allowing for natural light and air circulation. The incorporation of renewable energy sources, such as wind turbines and cloud harvesting, creates a self-sustaining environment that sets a new standard for sustainable urban living.The Silver A' Futuristic Design Award serves as a testament to the exceptional design capabilities of Yuhan Zhang and Dreama Simeng Lin, and it is expected to inspire future projects that prioritize sustainability and innovation. This recognition motivates the team to continue pushing the boundaries of eco-driven design and contribute to the advancement of the industry.Eden Rise was designed by Yuhan Zhang and Dreama Simeng Lin, who are design-focused architects committed to sustainable solutions and visionary forms. Their goal is to create architecture that embodies human-environment connections and fosters meaningful interactions while enhancing quality of life through eco-driven innovations.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About YUHAN ZHANG & DREAMA SIMENG LINDesign-focused architects committed to sustainable solutions and visionary forms, creating architecture as a medium to embody human-environment connections. Aiming to foster meaningful interactions and enhance quality of life through eco-driven innovations.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, elicit a strong emotional response, and make a significant impact on improving everyday life. Silver A' Design Award winners in the Futuristic Design category are selected based on criteria such as innovation in conceptualization, futuristic aesthetics, technological advancement integration, sustainability consideration, practicality in future context, originality and uniqueness, scalability and adaptability, user-centric design approach, inclusion of emerging technologies, feasibility for future production, ethical considerations, influence on future trends, potential for positive impact, incorporation of universal design, material innovation, energy efficiency, integration of digital and physical elements, proactive problem solving, resilience to future challenges, and the design's timelessness.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Organized across all industries, the competition welcomes entries from visionary futuristic designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants gain international exposure and recognition for their exceptional futuristic design capabilities, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the industry and inspiring future trends. The A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://futuristicdesignaward.com

