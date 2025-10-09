Katalon Named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools

Katalon is named a Visionary in Gartner® Magic Quadrant for AI‑Augmented Software Testing Vu Lam, Founder & CEO, Katalon

This recognition underscores Katalon’s excellence in building the industry’s only AI-native testing platform.

Enterprises don’t need AI bolted onto old tooling. They need an AI-native platform. This recognition reflects what our customers experience every day: quality at speed, without compromise.” — Vu Lam, CEO of Katalon

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katalon, the AI-augmented quality engineering company, today announced it has been recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools. We believe this recognition underscores Katalon’s excellence in building the industry’s only AI-native testing platform, which delivers autonomous test creation with TrueTest, advanced AI capabilities in Studio, and enterprise-scale orchestration with TestOps and TestCloud across any deployment model.

The Katalon Difference

“Enterprises don’t need AI bolted onto old tooling. They need an AI-native platform. Katalon TrueTest and Studio were built for the AI era to automate what used to be manual work, expand coverage, and keep pace with modern delivery”, said Vu Lam, CEO of Katalon. “For us, being named a Visionary by Gartner reflects what our customers experience every day: quality at speed, without compromise.”

Katalon continues to invest aggressively in its AI-native Katalon Platform that moves far beyond traditional automation. At the core is TrueTest, delivering leading-edge agentic testing capabilities that not only generate and maintain tests but also reason through complex user flows, adapt automatically as applications change, and act autonomously at an enterprise scale.

TrueTest’s agentic capabilities work hand in hand with advanced AI throughout the Katalon Platform, including Katalon Studio for test creation, TestOps for orchestration, and TestCloud for scalable execution, enabling global teams to expand coverage, reduce maintenance, and maintain quality at the speed of modern delivery. Together, they form a continuous, intelligent testing loop: planning, design, execution, maintenance, and reporting that learn and improve with every release. The result is faster, smarter, and future-ready testing that enables global engineering teams to scale quality as quickly as they ship software.

Unlike tools that bolt LLM features onto legacy frameworks, Katalon was built for the AI era of quality engineering. Its platform continuously learns from real user behavior, proactively heals and evolves test suites, and feeds insight back into planning and design. The result is a self-optimizing, end-to-end quality engine that gives engineering and QA leaders the confidence to deliver enterprise-grade quality without slowing innovation.

Driving Value Across the Business with Strong Customer Satisfaction

Katalon’s AI-powered platform is trusted by global innovators including NVIDIA, Starbucks, Univision, Samsung, Red Bull, Petronas, and leading U.S. public sector agencies.

On Gartner® Peer Insights™, Katalon has 838 verified reviews from peers and a rating of 4.5/5 as of 8 October 2025. Katalon reviews include the following:

- “This is the best tool for automation I have ever used.”

- “It's a powerful and user-friendly test automation platform that combines manual, automated, and AI-driven testing. Ease of use, strong support for web, mobile, API, and desktop testing and it's growing integration of AI speed up test creation and improve accuracy."

- "Katalon definitely stands out from its competitors in terms of usability and it provides an "ease of scripting" experience where much of the manual efforts are done away allowing QA to automate smarter not harder. "

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI-augmented software testing, October 6, 2025.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and Peer Insights and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Katalon

Katalon is the category leader in AI-augmented software testing, empowering hybrid testers—those blending manual, automation, and AI skills, to deliver exceptional digital experiences. Trusted by more than 30,000 QA and DevOps teams across 80+ countries, Katalon has been named a G2 Leader in software testing for 14 consecutive quarters. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Atlanta, Katalon helps teams accelerate software delivery and elevate quality through a powerful, integrated test automation platform, empowering them to release with speed and confidence.

