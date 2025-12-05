Insights on Why Emerging Financial Advisers Are Choosing AES

About

As the Middle East’s only certified fiduciary, AES International upholds the highest global standards - an independently audited commitment ensuring every decision serves you. Clarity, confidence, and control over your wealth and well-being - through evidence-based financial life management and expert-led employee benefits consulting, from group health insurance to holistic wellness solutions. For Globally Minded Families: With portfolios typically exceeding $1 million, you receive sophisticated financial life management grounded in academic research. From multi-generational planning to cross-border tax strategies, every recommendation is designed around your most cherished life goals. As fee-based professionals, we maintain complete transparency. No hidden commissions. For Forward-Thinking Companies: Your team’s well-being deserves more than a one-size-fits-all approach. We prioritise people over policies - designing employee benefits programmes that protect your people, manage costs, and evolve alongside your organisation. Evidence-based strategies. Uncompromising integrity. Recognised by The Economist, Financial Times, and Bloomberg. Our purpose: to make the world healthy, wealthy, and wise.

AES International