10 Questions That Could Save Your Company Money on Medical Insurance in 2026

AES Health logo

AES Health logo

Damien Walsh - Managing Director of AES Health (on stage at the IBN)

Damien Walsh - Managing Director of AES Health (on stage at the IBN)

Damien Walsh - Managing Director of AES Health - Colour Headshot

Damien Walsh - Managing Director of AES Health - Colour Headshot

AES Health Releases Essential Checklist of Critical Evaluation Points Ahead of 2026 Renewal Season

It's about putting people over policies. When HR professionals understand these fundamentals, they make better decisions for both their budgets and their teams.”
— Damien Walsh
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry analysts confirm HR leaders' suspicions: group health insurance costs will climb steeply across the Middle East and Africa in 2026, driven by rising medical trend rates - the year-over-year increase in healthcare costs.

Against this backdrop of sustained premium pressure, AES Health today published a comprehensive checklist revealing 10 essential questions that help CEOs and HR leaders evaluate their group medical insurance policies before renewal negotiations.

Based on decades of advisory experience across 100+ companies, AES Health has identified consistent blind spots that prevent organisations from optimising their group medical insurance policies effectively.

"Most companies focus solely on premium negotiations while missing fundamental factors that impact both costs and employee well-being," said Damien Walsh, Managing Director of Health & Protection at AES Health, part of AES International. "Our checklist helps organisations ask the right questions before entering renewal discussions."

Common knowledge gaps AES Health encounters include:

● Digital health platforms with minimal employee adoption

● High volumes of minor claims indicating preventive care gaps

● Absence of systematic employee feedback on insurance experiences

The AES Health approach emphasises understanding policy effectiveness beyond cost metrics. The guide provides a framework for evaluating whether insurance genuinely serves employees or merely processes claims.

"It's about putting people over policies," added Walsh. "When HR professionals understand these fundamentals, they make better decisions for both their budgets and their teams."

Each question on the checklist includes specific action steps and practical examples from AES Health's regional experience, helping HR leaders and CEOs conduct thorough programme evaluations before renewal season.

Read the complete AES Health checklist

AES Health offers complimentary consultations to help companies evaluate their programmes against these criteria.

About AES Health: AES Health, the group medical insurance advisory and employee benefits division of certified fiduciary AES International, provides group medical insurance solutions across the GCC. With over 20 years of experience and chartered experts, AES Health serves companies with a people-over-policies approach to insurance advisory and employee benefits consulting.

Maria D'Souza
AES International
+971 4 559 4911
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

10 Questions That Could Save Your Company Money on Medical Insurance in 2026

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Maria D'Souza
AES International
+971 4 559 4911
Company/Organization
AES International
Level 2, Exchange Tower, Al Mustaqbal Street (Future Street)
Dubai, 191905
United Arab Emirates
+971 4 559 4900
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

As the Middle East’s only certified fiduciary, AES International upholds the highest global standards - an independently audited commitment ensuring every decision serves you. Clarity, confidence, and control over your wealth and well-being - through evidence-based financial life management and expert-led employee benefits consulting, from group health insurance to holistic wellness solutions. For Globally Minded Families: With portfolios typically exceeding $1 million, you receive sophisticated financial life management grounded in academic research. From multi-generational planning to cross-border tax strategies, every recommendation is designed around your most cherished life goals. As fee-based professionals, we maintain complete transparency. No hidden commissions. For Forward-Thinking Companies: Your team’s well-being deserves more than a one-size-fits-all approach. We prioritise people over policies - designing employee benefits programmes that protect your people, manage costs, and evolve alongside your organisation. Evidence-based strategies. Uncompromising integrity. Recognised by The Economist, Financial Times, and Bloomberg. Our purpose: to make the world healthy, wealthy, and wise.

AES International

More From This Author
10 Questions That Could Save Your Company Money on Medical Insurance in 2026
View All Stories From This Author