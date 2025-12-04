Massage Now in Kennesaw Voted ‘Best of Georgia 2025’ for the 5th Consecutive Year

Massage Now

Fifth Consecutive Year!

KENNESAW, GA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massage Now Wins "Best of Georgia" for Record 5th Consecutive Year, Cementing Status as Premier Atlanta-Area Wellness and Facial DestinationMassage Now, a recognized leader in wellness, therapeutic massage, and skincare, is proud to announce it has won the esteemed "Best of Georgia" award for the fifth consecutive year in 2025! This prestigious accolade underscores Massage Now's unwavering commitment to excellence in service, expert massage therapy, customized facials, and customer satisfaction for the communities we serve.We are incredibly proud to be consistently recognized as the premier massage spa and facial studio in the region, proudly serving Kennesaw, Acworth, Marietta, and the greater Atlanta metro area.Since its inception, Massage Now has consistently set a high standard for quality and professionalism in the massage therapy and skincare industry. This unprecedented five-year winning streak reflects the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team of highly skilled licensed massage therapists, estheticians, and staff. We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers whose support and feedback have been instrumental in achieving this extraordinary honor.At the forefront of innovative therapeutic practices and skincare treatments, Massage Now ensures that each client receives personalized care tailored to their specific needs, whether they seek a relaxing deep tissue massage or a revitalizing custom facial. The "Best of Georgia" award is a testament to Massage Now's commitment to comprehensive wellness and its significant role in enhancing the lives of its clients across North Georgia.Massage Now invites new and existing clients across the Atlanta metro area to experience the top-notch therapeutic massage, facials, and spa services that have earned it the title of "Best of Georgia" for 5 consecutive years.About Massage Now: Massage Now is a leading massage spa and facial studio dedicated to providing high-quality, personalized therapeutic massage, skincare, and wellness services. Located in Kennesaw, GA, we are committed to helping our clients achieve optimal health, relaxation, and skin vitality.For more information about Massage Now and to book your next therapeutic massage or facial appointment, please visit www.massagenow-atl.com or call 678-388-0866.Sources:2025: https://gbj.com/best-of/winners/2025/beauty-spa 2024: https://gbj.com/best-of/winners/2024/beauty-spa 2023: https://gbj.com/best-of/winners/2023/beauty-spa 2022: https://gbj.com/best-of/winners/2022/beauty-spa 2021: https://gbj.com/best-of/winners/2021/beauty-spa

