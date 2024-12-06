Massage Now Kennesaw Voted "Best of Georgia 2024" for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Massage Now

Continuing Excellence: Massage Now Reinforces Its Reputation as Georgia's Premier Massage Therapy Destination

KENNESAW, GA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kennesaw, Georgia – December 6, 2024 – Massage Now , a leader in wellness and therapeutic massage, is proud to announce it has won " Best of Georgia " for the fourth consecutive year in 2024. This prestigious accolade underscores Massage Now's commitment to excellence in service, expert therapy, and customer satisfaction.Since its inception, Massage Now has consistently set a high standard for quality and professionalism in the massage therapy industry. This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team of therapists and staff. We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers whose support and feedback have been instrumental in achieving this honor.At the forefront of innovative therapeutic practices, Massage Now ensures that each client receives personalized care tailored to their specific needs. The "Best of Georgia" award is a testament to Massage Now's unwavering commitment to wellness and its significant role in enhancing the lives of its clients.Massage Now invites new and existing clients to experience the top-notch services that have earned it the title of "Best of Georgia" for 4 consecutive years.For more information about Massage Now and to book an appointment, please visit www.massagenow-atl.com or call 678-388-0866.Sources:2024: https://gbj.com/best-of/winners/2024/beauty-spa 2023: https://gbj.com/best-of/winners/2023/beauty-spa 2022: https://gbj.com/best-of/winners/2022/beauty-spa 2021: https://gbj.com/best-of/winners/2021/beauty-spa Contact Information:Name: Tim BerrymanAddress: 2953 Cobb Parkway NW Suite 1, Kennesaw GA 30152Phone: 678-388-0866Email: MassageNowSalon@outlook.com

