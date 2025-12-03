Premier's Commendation Recipients Announced

CANADA, December 3 - Released on December 2, 2025

Recipients of the Premier's Commendation were recognized by Premier Scott Moe during a ceremony in Regina today.

Also, in attendance to recognize this year's recipients were Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C., and Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard.

"The Premier's Commendation recognizes those whose actions exemplify courage, responsibility and service to others," Premier Scott Moe said. "Those honoured today responded decisively in moments of great need, demonstrating the strength of character and commitment that uphold the values of our province."

"This award is an acknowledgement of the bravery of those protecting Saskatchewan families and communities during one of the most devastating wildfire seasons on record," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "The award recipients are representative of the unwavering commitment and strength that defines this province."

From 2012-2018 the award recognized Saskatchewanians, individually or in groups, who have conducted themselves bravely or meritoriously.

In 2025, the program was revived to honour those who responded to the 2025 wildfire threats for their extraordinary efforts during the 2025 wildfire season.

Today’s ceremony recognized the volunteer and municipal fire departments, and type 2 firefighters who heroically protected communities and supported the Saskatchewan people when they were in need.

Representatives from these fire departments and tribal councils attended the ceremony to accept the award on behalf of all members who fought the fires.

Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency Type 1 firefighters and support personnel, will be recognized at a separate event in early 2026.

