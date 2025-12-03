Pike County, GA (December 2, 2025) – The GBI has arrested and charged ten people following a joint drug investigation conducted by the GBI West Georgia Gang Task Force (WGGTF) and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in Pike County, GA. The Upson County Narcotics Task Force, Clayton County Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia Department of Corrections assisted in the investigation.

The following people were arrested and charged with Felony Use of a Communication Facility During the Commission of a Felony involving a Controlled Substance and Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act:

Toccara Andrews, age 43, of Clayton County, GA

Christine Chason, age 74, of Pike County, GA

Johnnie Cochran, age 45, of Upson County, GA

Ronnie Flemister, age 43, of Pike County, GA

Calvin Gates, age 60, of Pike County, GA

Jamayain Mays, age 24, of Pike County, GA

Jeffrey Poston, age 62, of Pike County, GA

Tyrone Smith, age 50, of Pike County, GA

Fredrick Williams, age 56, of Coweta County, GA

Wendy Woodruff, age 48, of Pike County, GA

Additional charges are expected.

In August of 2025, WGGTF began an investigation into Flemister’s activities. Through the course of the investigation, Agents identified individuals in Pike, Coweta, and Clayton counties who were involved in a drug trafficking organization. On November 25, 2025, Agents conducted an operation involving search warrants at multiple locations in the Pike County area, as well as Upson and Clayton counties. During the operation, law enforcement seized approximately 1,302 grams of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 198 grams of suspected cocaine, 7 firearms, approximately 923 grams of suspected MDMA, approximately 400 grams of suspected marijuana, and approximately $38,000 USD.

Poston, Nelson, Flemister, Mays, Chason, Gates, Cochran, and Woodruff were booked into the Pike County Jail. Andrews was booked into the Clayton County Jail. Williams was booked into the Coweta County Jail.

Multiple agencies conducted this investigation to make an impact on the current street-level drug distribution within Pike, Coweta, and Clayton Counties and to promote a safer place for productive citizens.

The West Georgia Gang Task Force and all other participating agencies need your help. If you have information related to drug or gang activity, you are encouraged to call 706-478-1408. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The West Georgia Gang Task Force covers a 10-county area in West Georgia, including Muscogee, Talbot, Meriwether, Troup, Harris, Upson, Marion, Chattahoochee, Taylor, and Pike counties.