Bartow County, GA (December 2, 2025) - At the request of the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office, GBI Agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Bartow County, GA. One man was shot and killed. No deputies were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on December 1, 2025, Bartow County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators, along with the State Fire Marshals’ Office executed a search warrant at a home on GA-20 Spur in Cartersville, Georgia, in reference to a death investigation. Deputies and investigators arrived and Dylan Burl Rice, age 39, of Cartersville, GA, refused to exit the home. Law enforcement deployed flashbangs into the home. Rice then exited the backdoor of the home with what appeared to be a shotgun or rifle. Deputies attempted to use less-lethal foam and pepper rounds on Rice. Rice then pointed the gun towards the deputies, and deputies shot and killed Rice. Investigators later determined that the gun Rice was holding was a pellet air rifle.

An autopsy will be completed on Rice at the GBI’s Medical Examiner’s Office.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and upon completion of the investigation, it will be provided to the Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.