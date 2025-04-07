Print ePS and PlanProphet Extend Partnership to Bring Advanced CRM Capabilities to the Midmarket Print Suite

Print ePS and PlanProphet Partnership

Print ePS expands its partnership with PlanProphet to bring CRM and automation tools to more users and become an official reseller of PlanProphet solutions.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Print ePS, a global leader in end-to-end business and production workflow software solutions for the print industry, together with PlanProphet, a trailblazer in business automation and CRM solutions specifically designed for the print sector, today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership. The enhanced collaboration will bring powerful Salesforce-powered CRM capabilities to more Print ePS users, now including customers of the Midmarket Print Suite powered by ePS Pace, while establishing Print ePS as an official reseller of PlanProphet solutions.Building on a successful four-year relationship that has significantly benefited users of industry-leading MIS solutions including PrintSmith Vision and EPMS, this expanded partnership furthers the reach of PlanProphet’s CRM, automation, and customer engagement tools across the Print ePS ecosystem.Daniel Vertachnik, CEO of Print ePS, expressed his enthusiasm for the growing partnership:"Our partnership with PlanProphet continues to deliver strong value for our customers. As we deepen this relationship, we’re excited to offer an end-to-end productivity platform that now includes advanced Salesforce-powered CRM and automation capabilities. This gives our customers the tools they need to connect workflows, improve engagement, and grow their business."In addition to deepening technical integration and product alignment, Print ePS will now resell PlanProphet solutions directly within the ePS suite of products, providing customers with streamlined access to CRM capabilities as part of their broader investment in Print ePS technology. This model ensures that customers can now work with a single provider for sales, onboarding, and support. It creates a more unified experience from estimating and production to client engagement and retention.As part of the expanded collaboration, Print ePS will also participate in the upcoming PlanProphet Champion Summit 2025 , a key industry event dedicated to innovation, automation, and customer success in the print sector. This presence further reinforces Print ePS’s commitment to supporting integrated, best-in-class solutions and to staying closely engaged with the PlanProphet user community.Lemay Sanchez, Co-Founder of PlanProphet, added: "Print ePS has been an invaluable ally in our journey, supporting the integration of our solution with PrintSmith Vision and EPMS. By incorporating the Midmarket Print Suite powered by ePS Pace into our supported platforms and enabling Print ePS to resell PlanProphet, we’re taking a major step forward. Together, we’re creating a more connected, more capable future for print businesses everywhere."For more information about Print ePS and PlanProphet, please visit www.epssw.com and www.planprophet.com

