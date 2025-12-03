Southwest Arts Festival® Returns to Indio's Empire Polo Club in January 23–25, 2026

Aerial view of Southwest Arts Festival in Indio, CA A few of the 200 plus artist booths at the Southwest Arts Festival in Indio, California Foreground: vibrant handcrafted art glass; background: colorful landscape photography. An artist’s booth displaying a curated selection of paintings.

We are proud of the festival’s reputation, and its role in supporting the cultural vitality of our region. This event would not be possible without the dedication of our volunteers and leaders.” — Brandon Marley, President/CEO, Greater Coachella Valley Chamber

INDIO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Southwest Arts Festival returns to the iconic Empire Polo Club in Indio from January 23–25, bringing together more than 200 acclaimed artists and thousands of art enthusiasts for a three-day celebration of creativity, culture, and community. Recognized nationally as a premier juried art festival, the event features an extraordinary range of fine art, artisan works, live music, and interactive demonstrations set against the stunning landscapes of the Coachella Valley.Presented by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce , the Southwest Arts Festival continues its longstanding tradition of showcasing exceptional works across a wide variety of mediums, including traditional, contemporary, and abstract fine art; handcrafted jewelry; artisan goods; pottery; glass; and fine art painting.“We are incredibly proud of the festival’s reputation for artistic excellence and its role in supporting the cultural vitality of our region,” said Brandon Marley, President and CEO of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce. “This event would not be possible without the dedication of more than 100 community volunteers and leaders who come together each year to help make the festival a memorable experience for all.”Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Empire Polo Club—an international destination known for its lush grounds and sweeping mountain views—the festival offers an immersive experience for families, visitors, and art lovers across the region. Throughout the weekend, attendees will enjoy live music along with artist demonstrations and displays that bring the creative process to life.Festival Details• Dates: January 23–25, 2026• Location: Empire Polo Club, Indio• Hours: Friday & Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. | Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.• Parking: Free• Admission: Three-day Accesso Online General Admission: $28.52 (includes Eventbrite fees)o Online Senior (55+) Admission: $25.31 (includes Eventbrite fees)o On-Site General Admission: $30o On-Site Senior Admission: $25o Children 12 & under: FreeArtists interested in participating are encouraged to apply online. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.For more information, visit SWArtFest.com or call 760-347-0676.The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce extends its sincere appreciation to the 2026 Title Sponsor, BMW Performance Center; Presenting Sponsors, Desert Urgent Care, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and La Quinta Chevrolet Cadillac; as well as our First Aid Sponsor, Desert Care Network.Link to Two (2) photos of aerial views of the Festival and two (2) photos of artist boothsWeTransfer Link to Photos: https://we.tl/t-RUoN8yZeOl About the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of CommerceThe Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to supporting the region’s business community through advocacy, economic development, and quality events that strengthen the cultural and economic vitality of the Coachella Valley. For more information, visit gcvcc.org or call 760.347.0676.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.