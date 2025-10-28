JFK Memorial Foundation Honors the Circle of Community Support Uplifting Coachella Valley Families

Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians shows their support at the 2025 Ophelia Luncheon

PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every success story at JFK Memorial Foundation begins with someone who gave—time, resources, or belief. This month, the Foundation is spotlighting the powerful circle of donors, tribal partners, businesses, and volunteers whose generosity makes its mission possible.Among them is the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians, whose recent gift to the Ophelia Program extends far beyond financial support. It sends a clear message: investing in young women is an investment in the shared future of the Coachella Valley.“In our 27 years, the generosity of local partners has supported mentorship for more than 7,000 girls, provided early literacy resources to hundreds of families, and delivered free medical and wellness services to children in need,” said JFK Memorial Foundation President/CEO Peter Sturgeon. “Our community sponsors and partners are the champions our youth can count on.”Recent acts of support include a local business hosting a literacy drive for the Healthy Families Clinic , and volunteer mentors giving their time each week to guide and encourage students. These contributions—large and small—form a ripple effect that reaches across families and neighborhoods.JFK Memorial Foundation invites the entire community to be part of this circle of impact. Whether by giving, mentoring, partnering, or simply sharing the Foundation’s story, every effort builds a brighter future for the valley’s youth.To learn more about the Ophelia Program and how you can get involved, visit jfkfoundation.org or contact JFK Memorial Foundation at 760-776-1600 Ext 111.Featured in the photo, from Left to Right: Human Resources Director Veronique Lang, Ophelia Girl Cielo Giron, Casino Assistant General Manager Elizabeth Wilberts, ABCI Chief of Staff Omar Aceves, ABCI Tribal Chairperson Amanda Augustine, ABCI Assistant Tribal Administrator Heather Haines, Mentor Olga Ortuzar, ABCI Tribal Treasurer William Vance, Three7Nine Enterprise Management Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Grant, and Chief Executive Director Augustine Gaming Commission Jonathan StanfordVideos:About the John F. Kennedy Memorial FoundationThe John F. Kennedy Memorial Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating brighter futures for youth in the Coachella Valley. The Foundation’s flagship initiative, the Ophelia Program, empowers young women from middle school through high school to achieve their dreams of graduating and attending college. For more information, visit https://jfkfoundation.org or call 760-776-1600.

