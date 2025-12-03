Journalists recognised for excellent reporting at Write to End Violence Against Women Awards

The winners of the Write to End Violence Against Women Awards, sponsored by the NUJ, were announced at a ceremony in London on Thursday 27 November.

These annual awards celebrate the work of journalists and writers who report on violence against women responsibly, sensitively and accurately.

Following open public nominations and shortlisting by an expert steering group, the winners were selected by a panel of judges.

The winning piece for Best News, written by Alexandra Topping and Jessica Murray for The Guardian, covered the shocking rate of matricide in the UK.

Best Feature went to Sonia Sarkar for her article in Migrant Woman Press on how female genital mutilation (FGM) continues to harm migrant women in the UK despite being an illegal practice.

Hannah Summers and Louise Tickle won Best Investigation for their piece, ‘Psychologist’s ‘alarming’ views on domestic abuse throw spotlight on family court experts’, for the Bureau of Investigative Journalism.

Best Opinion and Comment went to Jamila Pereira for her article for Black Ballad and Jackson Katz won the Best Blog and Self-Published category.

The Metro won the Special Recognition award for its ‘This Is Not Right’ campaign. The effort, led by two dedicated journalists, Jess Austin and Lucy Mapstone, not only increased the volume and quality of the publication’s reporting on violence against women, but changed the Metro’s internal practices, policies and training for reporting on the issue.

Nick McGowan-Lowe, NUJ national organiser, said:

“The NUJ is proud to support these awards, which recognise the very best reporting and insight on the issue of violence against women. The awards night on Thursday showed the talent and dedication of journalists throughout the UK who shine a light into the darkest corners of our society.”

Andrea Simon, End Violence Against Women Coalition director, said:

“We are delighted to see so many incredible people demonstrating excellence in journalism on violence against women and girls. Their work really does make a difference to our collective attitudes, beliefs, and awareness – moving the public away from victim-blaming, myths and stereotypes and towards accountability and prevention. Congratulations to all the winners and shortlisted writers. You are a shining example of how journalists can be integral to the movement to end male violence against women and girls.”

